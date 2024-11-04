The Crew’s spectacular regular season was spoiled by a first-round elimination to the New York Red Bulls.

The No. 7-seeded Red Bulls defeated and sent home No. 2-seeded Columbus 5-4 in a penalty shootout during Game 2 of the first round in the MLS Cup Playoffs Sunday at Red Bull Arena Sunday.

After a scoreless first half, the two clubs went back and forth in an action-packed second.

Crew midfielder Max Arfsten substituted into the game in the 54th minute and immediately made an impact.

Arftsen scored at the 55-minute mark with a shot from the center of the box to give Columbus a 1-0 lead. Attacker Cucho Hernandez and midfielder Dylan Chambost assisted on the score.

Ten minutes later, Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir answered back, scoring from the left side of the box to the bottom zone of the net. Midfielders Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan tallied assists on that goal.

In the 77th minute, Forsberg drew a foul on Crew defender Rudy Camacho, setting up a penalty kick opportunity.

Forsberg capitalized, netting a shot to the bottom left corner of the Crew’s goal against goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

With time running out, Columbus was desperate for a tying goal.

There were 12 minutes of extra time added, which was just enough for the Crew to even the score.

Columbus midfielder Alex Matan took a corner kick and found attacker Christian Ramirez for a header, making it a 2-2 game.

With the season on the line for the defending MLS Cup champions, a penalty shootout would determine their fate.

Columbus scored on their first four penalty kick attempts, putting pressure on New York.

Needing a goal to extend the shootout, Red Bulls forward Elias Manoel scored to the lower right side of the net.

The Crew’s following three shots were all denied by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and with a chance to complete the upset, Reb Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman stepped up to the box for New York’s seventh penalty kick.

A right-footed shot got past the outstretched arm of Schulte, ending a season in which Columbus set records in points (66), wins (19), goals (72), goal differential (+32), and unique goal scorers (18) in 2024.