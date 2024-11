Ohio State’s top-five matchup against Penn State drew in over 111,000 fans at Beaver Stadium Saturday, marking a personal record for the facility in terms of attendance.

Thanks to a robust running game led by running back Quinshon Judkins and a defensive masterclass pioneered by linebacker Cody Simon, the No. 4 Buckeyes brought the No. 3 Nittany Lions to heel, securing a 20-13 victory when the final whistle sounded.

Looking ahead, Ohio State will face Purdue noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium.