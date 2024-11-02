With a sweep of Iowa, the Buckeyes ended the team’s five-game losing streak.

Ohio State (9-12, 2-9 Big Ten) defeated the Hawkeyes (9-14, 4-8 Big Ten) in three straight sets with the help of a team-high 11 kills from graduate outside hitter Emily Londot.

Graduate middle blocker Rylee Rader earned the Buckeyes an early 3-2 lead in the first set with a huge block that excited the Ohio State crowd.

Ohio State and Iowa traded points before Rader got a kill to tie the set at 10. Then, Rader and freshman outside hitter Emmi Selmman combined for a shared block to take the lead 11-10.

As the Buckeye took a four-point lead to 18-14, sophomore middle blocker Eloise Brandewie had back-to-back kills, prompting Iowa to take their first timeout.

Londot got a kill to force set point before an ace from Sellman to win the first set 25-21.

Oldenberg praised the Buckeyes’ toughness, noting how her squad stayed focused in tense moments.

“I think the mentality of that is that we didn’t break under that pressure. It was more like, ‘Hey, here it is, and let’s take our business,Oldenburg said. “I think they did that, and it was just by swinging like we weren’t tipping; we were going after it and were able to set the good balls so they were in positions to take good swings.”

To open the second set, both teams traded points, with Sellman getting a kill to tie the game at eight.

In the final moments of the set, Tuman earned an ace to reach set point for the Buckeyes, before Sellman got a kill to win the second set 25-16.

Rader setting the tone during the set was key to Ohio State’s strong second frame, Oldenberg said.

“I think that’s when our service pressure allowed our defense to kind of take over that, and we were able to get the middles in transition,” Oldenburg said. “I thought that Rylee Rader did an excellent job tonight, and she was a steady presence, and we fed her the ball.”

Ohio State took the lead in the third set as Rader misdirected the ball to get a kill, aiding the Buckeyes towards their 4-3 lead.

Hasbrook’s serve barely got the ball over the net for a kill, leading to a long rally. Rader finished the rally with a kill, extending the Buckeyes lead to 13-9.

Later in the set, a shared block from Brandewie and Tuman helped Ohio State pull ahead, reinforcing their 22-18 lead.

To close out the game, Londot sent the ball cross-net for a kill assisted by Tuman to win the set 25-23.

Iowa challenged the call out of bounds, however, their challenge was unsuccessful and the home crowd erupted.

Hasbrook said she feels the win will help kick-start Ohio State’s momentum ahead of Sunday’s game against Michigan State.

“It just leaves a good feeling in your mouth going into tomorrow, like we have a good feeling, and that was a fun win,” Hasbrook said. “And now we’re ready to go into tomorrow and work hard and the same with Friday and Saturday, and then Sunday goes and do it again.”

The Buckeyes head to East Lansing, Michigan to take on the Michigan State Spartans at noon Sunday at the Breslin Center.