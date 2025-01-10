Known for his prolific cartoon work with The New Yorker, artist Edward Koren recently died in April 2023.

Now, his decades-long career lives on through a special exhibition titled “See Anyone You Know? The New Yorker Cartoons and Covers of Edward Koren.”

Up until May 4, visitors can see Koren’s celebrated illustrations at Ohio State’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum, which is located at 1813 N. High St. Jenny Robb, the museum’s head curator of comics and cartoon art, said Koren bequeathed a large portion of his works to the library several years ago; however, the ongoing exhibition was specifically coordinated to align with The New Yorker’s 100th anniversary Feb. 21.

“Our exhibits committee felt that it was a perfect time to celebrate his work as a cartoonist,” Robb said. “The exhibit is a retrospective that traces Koren’s evolution as an artist, starting with his early 1960s cartoons and tracing his career with The New Yorker up until his death in 2023.”

James Sturm — a personal friend of Koren and director of the Applied Cartooning Lab in White River Junction, Vermont — said he played a major role in helping Robb curate the exhibition. In addition, he said he believes Koren’s New Yorker collection serves as the best representation of his overall legacy.

“He did children’s books, he drew for community and organizations to support local stuff. He did a series of art prints for museums and exhibitions, but it was The New Yorker work that was really so central to his practice,” Sturm said. “It is how people came to Ed’s work.”

Robb said Koren’s work explores several diverse themes, from life’s everyday humor and quirks to deeper reflections on human nature, all while maintaining a distinctive and deeply personal artistic style.

“His instantly recognizable, scratchy line work is on display in his depictions of humans, animals and indeterminate, but charming, creatures,” Robb said. “His fondness and affection for his characters and his readers shines through the cartoons on display.”

Sturm said Koren’s true personality also shines through his work, with each piece reflecting his singular wit, thoughtful observations and warm character.

“He was a very astute observer of human behavior and how people missed one another, connected with another, failed to connect with one another — people’s hypocrisies,” Sturm said. “He would poke at those in kind of gentle ways. There’s a gentle spirit that comes out in his work. He had a sharp wit, but it comes out in his drawing, too. There’s nothing mean-spirited in his work. He had his doubts about humanity in general, but he really loved people.”

For more information about the “See Anyone You Know?” exhibition, visit the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum website.