Singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae released her third studio album, “So Close To What,” on Friday.

The record consists of 15 tracks, 13 of which were leaked on social media platforms such as TikTok prior to the album’s official release. On influencer Jake Shane’s podcast, “Therapuss with Jake Shane,” McRae discussed her feelings of disarray after a fan contacted her via Instagram with the news.

“This is my whole life, these aren’t just, like, songs,” McRae said. “There’s a lot of real stories that get put into these songs and for it to not be delivered the way you want it to is a frustrating thing as an artist.”

Despite the leaked demos, McRae continued with her scheduled release date, even adding two new songs to the album: “bloodonmyhands” and “Like I do,” through which she hoped to regain a sense of control over her lyrical works, McRae said on Shane’s podcast.

The album title centers around a feeling of driving toward nothing, as McRae constantly strove for perfection in her career, feeling as though she was in a never-ending loop while making the album.

“You make music, you feel proud of something and then you don’t feel satisfied enough with yourself. And it’s like, ‘When is the finish line? When is the point where you feel like you are fully satisfied?’” McRae said on Shane’s podcast.

Despite these feelings, “So Close To What” arrived on streaming services Friday, offering a phenomenal lyrical work which touches on heartfelt issues pertaining to the struggles women face throughout young adulthood.

The artist kicks off her record with “Miss possessive,” which sets the stage for the album’s themes of confidence and femininity.

McRae’s alluring inflection and lyricism is showcased as she sings, “Just keep your eyes off him,” and references a playful possession over her partner.

Songs like “Revolving door,” “bloodonmyhands” and “Dear god” continue in an overall confident and bold direction, along with the rest of the album. McRae sings of subtle addiction to — and manipulation by — a former romantic partner, saying, “Take the pleasure out of my pain. Take the way he’d used to say, ‘I love you.’”

“Purple lace bra” is arguably one of the most vulnerable and significant songs on the entire album. With various interpretations, McRae sings about the struggles of balancing feminism and sexuality.

“Am I feeling confident and sexual or am I feeling sexualized right now? I really don’t know the difference,” McRae said on Shane’s podcast.

One interpretation is that the song is a conversation between McRae and the media. Her performances receive praise and she has long been dreaming of her career taking off, but the harsh reality of the industry has led to conflict within her own thoughts, McRae said on Shane’s podcast. A second interpretation — one that takes on a more literal reading of the lyrics — is that the song represents a romantic relationship, which is perhaps equally as somber.

“Signs,” “Like I do” and “No I’m not in love” speak on the insecurities McRae might have felt in past relationships. She sings, “Say you wanna know me, you don’t wanna know me,” which can be interpreted as McRae bringing forth trauma from previous relationships into her newer one.

Throughout the album, McRae repeatedly denies that she is falling in love, reflecting her fear of getting hurt again, and her hesitation to enter another relationship. When she sings, “No, I am not in love. I am not thinkin’ ’bout you,” it reveals a sense of denial, as she tries to convince herself of feelings she may not truly believe.

“I know love” is perhaps one of McRae’s most highly anticipated tracks on the album. The track features The Kid LAROI, who she is currently in a romantic relationship with. The couple pursues similar genres of music; thus, fans have been highly awaiting a potential collaboration.

In the song, the couple presumably describe how their relationship began. They continue on to describe their deep love and attraction toward one another.

“We started off friends, how we end up here? I don’t know, but I don’t see no problems,” The Kid LAROI and McRae sing.

Two tracks on the album — “Means I care” and “Green light” — stem from a place of both anxious- and avoidant-attachment styles. McRae sings of feelings of falling in love after a rough break up, as well as the struggles of moving on.

“If I cut you off, it just means I care. Downright shut you out must mean that it’s goin’ somewhere. And it’s not about bein’ hard to get, but I planted a seed in thе back of my head,” McRae sings.

The ending track —“Nostalgia” — was inspired by a conversation McRae had with her father about his regrets in life for not following his dreams. The song involves past childhood lessons being brought up in relationships, and again reflects issues with attachment.

“I think because sometimes you’re scared, or your situation or things in life, you just go through your whole life and you’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I could’ve done so many things,’” McRae said on Shane’s podcast.

“So Close To What” is a perfect record for anyone who has experienced heartache — whether that pertains to a long- or short-term romance. Those embracing new relationships and allowing themselves to find love again would also relate to McRae’s lyrics.

Listeners are able to dance their hearts out to each song on the album, despite some vulnerability at play. The emotional depth and duality of these songs are sure to set McRae up for success with this piece of art.

Rating: 5/5