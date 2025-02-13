In celebration of Buckeye Love, students can express some affection by hugging a vending machine and receiving a free Coke in return, adding a fun and positive twist to the month’s festivities.

The vending machine will be active from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ohio Union Thursday. This event is part of the Buckeye Love Program, an initiative that aims to spread joy and kindness across campus through events and initiatives throughout February, according to Ohio State’s website.

Madison Mason, a fifth-year in political science and student assistant to Melissa Shivers — the senior vice president for student life — said the machine is able to detect people’s hugs using motion sensor technology.

Tracy Stuck, assistant vice president of the Office of Student Life, said there are only two Coke Hug Machines in the United States. Thursday’s partnership is possible due to Ohio State’s pouring rights contract with Coca-Cola, she said.

“The university has a partnership with Coca-Cola,” Stuck said. “We try every year to kind of rotate different interactive events.”

Over the past two weeks, Stuck said the Office of Student Life has hosted 22 programs intended to spread kindness and joy among the student body, which appear on campus as unexpected surprises.

Some events have included handing out sandwiches and Coca-Cola beverages at bus stops, as well as distributing free Nike gear in classrooms. Recipients are also encouraged to pass the gifts along to others, Struck said.

Mason said the university also hosts various interactive events to promote love and kindness, such as cooking classes and card-making sessions.

“[Stuck] does a really good job with different interactive events or pop-ups to give kindness to students in any way that she can,” Mason said. “The weather is kind of depressing, so it’s always fun to get free things by interacting in a cute, loving way.”

Stuck said the Kindness Initiative, the broader program that encompasses Buckeye Love, is designed to create a safe space of kindness that extends beyond just the month of February, encouraging students to make kindness a part of their everyday interactions. A key component of the initiative is the Kudos site, which enables students to exchange pre-written appreciation messages through their Buckeyemail accounts.

“Being grateful is a key part of this initiative,” Stuck said. “We promote acts of kindness year-round, and through our Kudos site, we provide the opportunity to send kind notes to others throughout the year.”

Mason said one aspect she has come to appreciate most about Buckeye Love is the signage placed around campus, which features positive affirmations and messages for students to enjoy as they brave the cold weather while walking to class.

“Through our Kindness Initiative, [Stuck] has been exploring new and unique ways to infuse kindness into everything we do, one of which is placing signs around campus with affirming messages about how you deserve love and kindness,” Mason said.

For more information about the initiative, including additional details about Kudos, visit its Office of Student Life webpage.