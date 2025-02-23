The Columbus Crew couldn’t have asked for a much better start to their season — and the first game without former strike Cucho Hernandez.

Columbus was propelled by Diego Rossi’s two goals and beat the Chicago Fire FC 4-2 Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy said he was delighted to play in front of a sellout crowd.

“[There was a] good feeling when we walked in,” Nancy said. “It was so cold…it’s not easy to watch a game. [I’m] happy that we were able to give them something and I think that they were happy.”

Chicago struck first, scoring in just 13 minutes. Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez blasted the ball past Schulte from just outside the box to the lower-right corner of the net.

But seven minutes later, a deflected ball bounced right to Columbus striker Jacen Russell-Rowe, who tied the game with a shot scored to the bottom left corner of the net.

He said he felt a sense of relief scoring his first goal of the season in the first game.

“I always say that the first goal is always the hardest one to score in the season,” Russell-Rowe said. “To get that out of the way in the first game was great.”

Two minutes later, the Fire regained their lead after Gutiérrez scored his second goal.

At the 38th minute, Columbus tied the game yet again, but it was a gift. Chicago defender Carlos Terán scored an own goal, leaving his teammates visibly frustrated with the mishap.

In first-half stoppage time, center-back Steven Moreira set up Rossi, the right midfielder, with a perfect pass to capture Columbus’ first lead of the season at 3-2.

The Crew’s momentum carried over into the second half.

Five minutes in, Rossi took a pass from left wingback Malte Amundsen, scoring with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. The goal was Rossi’s second and extended the Crew lead to 4-2.

With the two-goal advantage, Columbus controlled the ball and slowed the pace of play, while Chicago displayed a lack of effort and energy as the Crew coasted through.

The Fire got into scoring position and looked for a late-game push, but Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made two saves to keep the score intact.

Rossi is excited for the team to grow and continue its journey.

“Now we keep working and continue the season. We are always confident in ourselves,” Rossi said. “I think it’s all about continuing [to do] the things we do good.”

The Crew (1-0-0) will play their first away game next Saturday against the New England Revolution (0-1-0) at 7:30 p.m.