Forget a typical Valentine’s Day dinner.

This year, experience electroshock stimulation and pathogen dodgeball during COSI’s upcoming After Dark experience.

Thursday from 7-10 p.m., COSI will is hosting its February After Dark event, titled “The Science of Sex.” According to COSI’s website, the event — limited to guests 21 and over — will offer attendees the chance to explore the science behind attraction and intimacy through interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

Kristy Williams, COSI’s director of communications, said this After Dark experience will venture into uncharted territory for the center, as it has never hosted an event with this subject matter.

“This is a brand-new theme and we’re really excited about it,” Williams said. “We’re pushing boundaries. It’s going to be exciting to see what our guests think.”

Building on this new theme, Jacob Essak, COSI’s senior manager of events, said the After Dark experience will feature everything from games to crafts to sports.

“We’ve got a lot of great activities lined up,” Essak said. “We’re partnering with Franklin Park Conservatory, and they’ll be hosting a pollinator match game to teach visitors about the science behind pollination — literally, the birds and the bees.”

Williams said that in addition to the Petal Partners pollinator game, there will be an exhibit titled “Shocking Pleasure,” which demonstrates how electrostimulation generates pleasure in the body.

Another interactive activity, titled Pathogen Dodgeball, allows players to take on the role of a condom, dodging plush versions of sexually transmitted infections like herpes and gonorrhea. Both, Williams said, are designed to be engaging while also offering educational value.

“Not only are we incorporating fun with topics people don’t hear about very often, but our educators will be there to explain more,” Williams said.

Williams said a wide array of experts — including Out of the Closet, an Ohio-based thrift store chain, and the Ohio Center for Sex Education, which serves as the Columbus branch of Planned Parenthood — will join COSI to enhance the experience and further educate attendees.

“We’re really excited about the partners involved,” Williams said. “We’ll have experts from Out of the Closet helping with the ‘Spill the tea on HIV’ activity and the Ohio Center for Sex Education guiding our safe sex trivia.”

Williams said another one of the event’s main partners, the Ohio State James Cancer Hospital, will have representatives in attendance to discuss sex through the lens of cancer.

Williams said in addition to the educational demonstrations, guests can participate in Valentine’s Day crafts or, for those not in the mood for romance, enjoy an “anti-Valentine’s Day” activity.

“It’s an indoor archery activity,” Williams said. “You can write your ex’s name or whoever you want to put on the bullseye.”

According to COSI’s website, the event will also offer a full food menu including entrees, shareables and desserts, as well as a signature drink called “The Aphrodisiac,” a twist on the classic Cosmopolitan.

Williams said COSI After Dark events are known for their playful, immersive atmosphere, and The Science of Sex is no exception.

“We see people of all ages, whether in their 20s or 80s, come together to enjoy these events,” Williams said. “Everyone can get enjoyment out of what we’re offering.”

Essak said at the end of the day, COSI’s goal for any event is to make science accessible and fun for all.

“Science is for everyone,” Essak said. “We aim to reach out to every demographic of the local community, especially young professionals. COSI After Dark is our flagship event for the 21-plus crowd, and it’s all about enjoying science in a relaxed social setting. With live music, bars and educators roaming the museum, it’s a great way to experience COSI like never before.”

Tickets for “COSI After Dark: The Science of Sex” are $20 online or $30 at the door.

For more information about the event, visit COSI’s website.