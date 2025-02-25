In the modern TV landscape, no show or movie is safe from the onslaught of unnecessary sequels, prequels or spin-offs.

Often, medical dramas dominate every corner of the internet, spawning follow-up series that take place in new cities, focus on different branches of emergency services and pack fresh drama for viewers. Most recently, however, a beloved legal drama received the spin-off treatment instead.

“Suits LA,” a brand-new spinoff of “Suits,” premiered Sunday on NBC. Created by Aaron Korsh, the producer of the original series, “Suits LA” follows former New York lawyer Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who has rebuilt his life in Los Angeles. But when his firm reaches a crisis point, Black must confront the troubled past that drove him away from New York and decide who he can truly trust.

As a fan of the original series, I felt compelled to watch the first episode of the LA spin-off — and honestly, I wish I hadn’t.

Somehow, the creators crammed three major plot points from the first three seasons of “Suits” into a single episode of “Suits LA.” The result is an overwhelming flood of information packed into the hour-long pilot, much of which makes little to no sense.

In “Suits LA,” there is a firm merger between Black’s company and another legal practice, but it lacks any slow-burning tension. The deal is already done when the show begins, and nearly the entire staff quits the next day in a secret coup led by Black’s rival colleague and former partner Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt).

Instead of unfolding gradually, the drama is hastily jammed into a single episode, retaining none of the tension or build-up that made the original captivating.

The show also recycles conflicts already seen in “Suits,” namely mirroring former protagonist Harvey Specter’s (Gabriel Macht) unresolved grudge against his absent father without adding anything new or engaging.

Black follows the same storyline as Specter, but a strained brotherly relationship — dialed up for more dramatic effect — attempts to further fuel the father-son struggle returning fans are already familiar with. One doesn’t need to watch “Suits” to follow “Suits LA,” but if anything, knowing how the original series played out makes the repurposed plot even more obvious and dissatisfying.

The glaring similarities between Specter and Black — especially their deep-seated issues with their respective fathers — make the show feel repetitive and predictable. When Black’s sick father resurfaces, a flashback reveals their strained past, leading to a bitter visit during which Black tells him he’ll die alone. If that’s not setting up a stale, Specter-esque redemption arc, then what is?

Though Specter and Black exude the same arrogant, self-assured energy, Specter at least had occasional moments of softness, even if they were rare. So far, Black shows no capacity for dynamic growth, and based on this first episode, it’s hard to imagine him having a sudden change of heart anytime soon.

It doesn’t stop there. Several characters seem like nothing more than “Suits” knockoffs, including Black’s secretary Roslyn (Azita Ghanizada), who essentially serves as a duller version of Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty).

Though Paulson brought energy and wit to “Suits,” Roslyn offers just a few somber lines about Black’s father in hospice. Hopefully, future episodes expand upon her role, as she seemingly has significant potential to bring more depth and energy to the series.

Unfortunately, several minor missteps made the episode even harder to enjoy.

Somehow, in 2025, the script managed to include both a “doo-doo” joke and a “Stu Pididiot” gag in a scene between Black and Lane. These choices not only felt absurd for the scene in question, but also felt completely out of place considering the show’s overall tone.

Additionally, “Suits LA” lacks the sharp wit that made “Suits” so popular. Most of the insults feel weak and fail to leave any real impact on their targets.

Cutting dialogue was a key component of the charm of “Suits.” Its drama felt authentic, the comebacks had bite and the characters had distinct personalities. Unfortunately, “Suits LA” falls short in these three aspects.

Macht, who portrayed the iconic Specter, is set to make a guest appearance in the first season of “Suits LA” — an intriguing choice given how similar Specter and Black already are. His cameo will likely boost viewership, which the show may need after this rough start.

Personally, this critic believes one Specter is plenty, so having two might be overwhelming. But it’ll be interesting to see how they compare.

Overall, the future of “Suits LA” feels shaky. With characters and plotlines lifted straight from “Suits” and a pilot that moves at an overwhelmingly rapid pace, the show struggles to establish its own identity. As a spin-off of a widely adored series, it ultimately feels like another unnecessary remake that should have never left the writers’ room.

Rating: 1/5