A national championship typically translates to a wealth of NFL talent.

That trend is looking promising for the Buckeyes, who had 15 players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the most of any college program in the country. Between Feb. 27 and March 7, these athletes will be scouted by NFL teams when they congregate in Indianapolis to interview and scout potential high-level professional players.

Considering 15 Buckeyes were asked to attend this year, Ohio State will threaten to at least tie — and maybe even break — the record for the most players drafted from one school in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to unfold April 24-26.

The record is currently held by Georgia, which had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Every departing starter from Ohio State’s national championship-winning team, except for two, has received an invite to the combine.

The two starters who didn’t receive an invite are right tackle Josh Fryar and tight end Gee Scott Jr.

The following Buckeyes have received invites:

Quarterback Will Howard

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Offensive linemen Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin and Josh Simmons

Defensive linemen Ty Hamilton, Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams

Linebacker Cody Simon

Defensive backs Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Lathan Ransom