Following the reported departure of former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are now tasked with making a pivotal decision.

Whoever is brought in to lead Ohio State’s defense in 2025 will not only have big shoes to fill, but also have to face the pressure of replicating the Silver Bullets’ 2024 performance.

In 2024, the Knowles-led defense was No. 1 in numerous statistical categories, including total defense and scoring defense. But the 2025 defensive roster will look much different next season with departures from standout players like Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams, Lathan Ransom and Cody Simon.

It’s unclear whether Ohio State will look internally or externally to cover the opening. Even so, there is no shortage of candidates who could step into the role before the 2025 season begins.

Here are just five possible contenders.

Matt Guerrieri

Guerrieri currently serves as the safeties coach for the Buckeyes. The 2024 season was his first on staff, after he accepted the job last offseason.

Guerrieri has over seven seasons of experience coaching safeties, including stints at Indiana and Duke University.

At Ohio State’s National Championship celebration Jan. 26, Day had high praise for the 35-year-old Willoughby, Ohio native, describing him as “one of the brightest minds in college football” and “a star in the making.”

Tim Walton

Walton would be another internal hire and/or promotion for Ohio State.

In addition to working as the Buckeyes’ cornerbacks and secondary coach for the past two seasons, Walton also played cornerback for Ohio State from 1990-94.

As a coach, Walton has over 25 years of experience in both college football and the NFL, spearheading what was considered one of the country’s best secondaries in 2024.

Though Walton has not called defensive plays in quite some time, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in the program, and he has a great resume with his recruitment record and the output of his secondary.

Randy Bates

Also an Ohio native, Bates is the defensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh. Though he didn’t personally play for the Buckeyes, he did graduate from the university in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Bates has been at the helm of Pittsburgh’s defense for seven years, achieving notable success in the process. In 2024, the Panthers were sixth in sacks in the FCS with 41 and ranked No. 5 in the country for defensive touchdowns scored.

With over 35 years of experience coaching — and seven of those being as a defensive coordinator — Bates could be a strong hire for the Buckeyes.

Jeff Hafley

Hiring Hafley would certainly be a more far-fetched move for Ohio State’s program. He has 23 total years of coaching experience, including eight in the NFL and 15 in college.

Those fifteen years in college included a stint at Ohio State, where he served as co-defensive coordinator alongside Jeff Mattison in 2019.

The pair found success that season, as they managed to lead a defense that was ranked No. 1 in total yards and helped lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten Championship victory.

Hafley just completed his first year as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, during which he thrived and helped coach the team into the NFL playoffs. In 2024, the Packers defense was fifth in the NFL in overall defensive yards and sixth in the league in points allowed per game.

Phil Parker

Parker has been the defensive coordinator at the University of Iowa since 1999.

Parker has long been considered one of the best defensive coordinators in all of college football, consistently running one of the best units in the country.

A move like this from Parker’s end may be surprising, as he’s one of the longest-tenured coordinators in the nation and has stayed loyal to the Hawkeyes for the past 25 years.

But this opportunity would likely be a special one for Parker. The Lorain, Ohio, native could have the chance to go back to his home state to fill Knowles’ shoes.

With his track record and defensive expertise, this move could prove to be a home run for both sides.