Former Ohio State and UNLV offensive lineman Ben Christman was found dead in his off-campus apartment Tuesday, according to a Wednesday announcement from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

No cause of death has been released.

“The members of the Ohio State football program are saddened to learn of the passing of Ben Christman, a member of our team in 2021 and 2022,” a Wednesday X post from Ohio State Football said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those who knew Ben well.”

Christman transferred to UNLV Dec. 27, 2024, and was set to play his first season with the Rebels starting in fall of 2025.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Ben Christman, a new member of our football program and UNLV community,” said Erick Harper, UNLV’s Director of Athletics, in a statement on the UNLV Athletics website. “Ben recently joined us as a transfer student and had already made a meaningful impact on his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time. Counseling services are being provided for anyone in need.”

Christman — an Akron, Ohio, native — originally committed to the Buckeyes in 2021 and spent two seasons with Ohio State.

Christman then transferred to Kentucky in 2023 but missed the season due to a knee injury. In his junior season with the Wildcats, Christman appeared in all 12 games on Kentucky’s special teams unit.