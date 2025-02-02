Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes might need to replace both coordinator positions this offseason.

Just one week after defensive coordinator Jim Knowles reportedly left the Buckeyes for a job at Penn State, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is reportedly leaving Columbus for the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports from ESPN and 247Sports.

Jerry Emig, the sports information director for Ohio State football, was unable to verify reports of Kelly’s departure.

In one season with the Buckeyes, Kelly — who’s been a mentor for Day — led the offense to a national championship victory.

Kelly has coached football for 35 years, including stints as a collegiate head coach, NFL head coach and NFL offensive coordinator. His experience showed in his lone season with the Buckeyes, as Ohio State progressed through the gauntlet that was the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

If Kelly does leave the Buckeyes, he will be the second coach to depart from Ohio State for the NFL following this year’s national championship win. Offensive line coach Justin Frye is also reported to be taking the same job position with the Arizona Cardinals, according to previous Lantern reporting.

It’s unclear who the Buckeyes will look to hire as their next offensive coordinator. Another storyline that will be answered in the coming weeks and months will be whether or not Day will reclaim his play-calling duties, which he handed off to Kelly this past season for the first time in his six-year tenure as head coach.