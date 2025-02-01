Ohio State players aren’t the only ones leaving the program to pursue their NFL dreams.

Buckeyes’ offensive line coach Justin Frye is reportedly being hired by the Arizona Cardinals to take on the same role, according to a Saturday X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jerry Emig, Ohio State football’s sports information director, was unable to verify reports of Frye’s departure.

During the 2024 season, Frye reshuffled Ohio State’s offensive line numerous times after losing two starting linemen — center Seth McLaughlin and tackle Josh Simmons — due to injuries.

At the team’s National Championship celebration Sunday, head coach Ryan Day said Frye delivered “one of the best coaching jobs in a season” for the Buckeyes.

Frye has been with Ohio State since 2022. Before moving to Columbus, Frye previously coached at UCLA, Boston College and Temple.

Day will now be tasked with filling two pivotal positions on his coaching staff, as defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is also reportedly leaving the Buckeyes for Penn State, per prior Lantern reporting.