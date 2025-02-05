Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have reportedly filled their first vacancy in the team’s coaching staff.

Ohio State is expected to hire Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen as its next offensive line coach, according to reports from On3 and FootballScoop.

The move comes roughly four days after Justin Frye, the Buckeyes’ former offensive line coach, accepted the same position in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jerry Emig, the sports information director for Ohio State football, was unable to verify any reports of Bowen’s hiring.

Bowen has spent three years with the Hokies as their offensive coordinator, also serving as the tight ends and quarterbacks coach at times throughout those seasons.

Prior to Virginia Tech, Bowen was the tight ends coach for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Before that, Bowen joined the Penn State coaching staff in 2018 — his second stint with the program in his career, having worked as an offensive graduate assistant in 2014 — as its tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. During his time in Happy Valley, Bowen also spent time as the interim offensive coordinator before he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2020.

Bowen is known for his recruiting expertise, which would be useful for the offensive line in Columbus. He was the primary recruiter for former Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu — who now plays with the New York Jets — and tight end Tyler Warren during his time with the Nittany Lions, according to an X post from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Though Day and Ohio State have likely filled one crucial coaching position, both coordinator spots — previously occupied by Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles — still remain vacant.