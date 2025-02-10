Ohio State has reportedly filled a major gap in its coaching staff — and it did so with two internal hires.

The Buckeyes are expected to promote wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey to co-offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN.

Hartline is predicted to call the plays for the Buckeye offense under Day, according to a report from ESPN.

Jerry Emig, the sports information director for Ohio State football, was unable to verify either of the internal promotions.

In 2024, the Buckeyes hired Chip Kelly as their co-offensive coordinator. This past season, Day also handed off play-calling duties to Kelly — the first time Day has given up that responsibility in his six-year head coaching tenure.

If the internal promotions come to pass, this will be the second time in three seasons that Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator. In 2023, Day promoted Hartline in the same fashion; however, Day remained the play-caller.

Hartline — the star wide receivers coach — is responsible for recruiting numerous stellar wideouts to Columbus, many of whom have gone on to find success in the NFL.

Hartline is a native of Canton, Ohio. He played college football for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, before getting drafted into the NFL, where he played for seven seasons.

Following his NFL career, Hartline took a job as an offensive quality control assistant for Ohio State in 2017. He was then promoted to wide receivers coach in 2018, before he was named co-offensive coordinator for the first time in 2023.

Bailey, on the other hand, has coached the Buckeye tight ends for two seasons. But he has also spent time in various offensive assistant roles, including senior advisor to Day in 2022 and offensive quality control coach for three years before that.

With the reported hiring of Tyler Bowen as the school’s next offensive line coach, and Hartline and Bailey as the co-offensive coordinators, the defensive coordinator position remains the main vacancy on Day’s coaching staff.