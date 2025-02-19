One year after its founding, Buckeye Standup Comedy Club is steadily climbing the staircase to success.

Late-night study sessions and last-minute deadlines may define most Ohio State students’ weeknights, but members of Buckeye Standup — a student group of stand-up comics — spend their evenings chasing laughs on stage.

Ricky McCoy, a fourth-year in communications and Buckeye Standup member, said the organization’s home base is Donatos Bar and Basement, located at 2084 N. High St.

For the past year, members have participated in pop-up shows, roasts and open mic events, using comedy as a means of personal and academic growth. Eventually, McCoy said Buckeye Standup moved up the ladder to perform at other Columbus comedy venues like The Attic in Olde Towne East, which sits at 892 Oak St.

“Comedy teaches you persistence and grit because most nights you’re just absolutely bombing on stage,” McCoy said. “People are on their phones, you’re getting nothing, even after hours of writing, but the trick is to just keep going.”

McCoy, who transferred from Ohio State’s Newark campus in Fall 2024, said he often slept in his car after late performances to avoid missing class. He said facing disengaged crowds and tough audiences has helped him build resilience not only on stage, but also in the classroom.

“It made me realize how far I could push myself,” McCoy said. “I passed all my classes last semester, and I learned French. In life, you get a lot of chances to improve yourself, and you always have to take them.”

Julian Rodgers, a third-year in film and Buckeye Standup member, said he began his comedy journey at 12 years old. Notably, he said listening and engaging with various storytelling techniques through comedy has helped him mature into a better writer.

“My assignments and writing have gotten so much easier,” Rodgers said. “I can knock out 1,000-word essays in 90 minutes because those instant linguistic connections are easier. It’s great practice, and the self-confidence builds after.”

That confidence, he said, is reinforced by a strong support system in Columbus’ comedy community.

“You wouldn’t think the middle of Ohio has that great of a standup scene,” Rodgers said. “Everyone’s been so helpful. Some of my best friends are all within comedy.”

Buckeye Standup member Haikal Rozaidi, a fourth-year in computer science and engineering and an international student from Malaysia, said comedy has served as his gateway to understanding American culture.

“Stand-up was the easiest way to get into that,” Rozaidi said. “Academically and in comedy, it’s really fun to hang out and perform with other students in those settings.”

Rozaidi, who grew up admiring American comedians like Marc Normand and Norm MacDonald, said stand-up in the United States differs greatly from that in Malaysia, especially when it comes to format and freedom of expression.

“I feel like standup is the most American art form in that you go on stage, you say whatever you want and people react however they want,” Rozaidi said. “Here, it’s all about words. You can only make a group of people laugh — in the most human way — by just expressing how you feel with the right timing and structure.”

Namit Nataraj, a fourth-year in computer science and engineering, said being a member of Buckeye Standup has helped him build a distinct identity, despite familial expectations to pursue a more lucrative or stable career.

“That’s what Indian parents do — they just pick the stuff that makes the most money,” Nataraj said. “I didn’t really want to [study computer science], but I think there are a lot of transferable skills between stand-up and engineering. When you’re doing a comedic set, it’s like creating and reworking something in real-time.”

Nataraj said performing regularly at venues like The Attic has allowed the group to grow within Columbus’ off-campus comedy scene.

“They sent out a flyer looking for college comics to do a show,” Nataraj said. “After [The Attic] started booking bigger names, it became a place where we wanted to do our sets.”

As stand-up comedy continues to gain widespread popularity on social media — what Nataraj describes as a “comedy boom” — he said it’s exciting to be part of the art form’s local resurgence.

“Seeing a show, coming out to see local comedy, it’s a great way to support local art in Columbus,” Nataraj said. “People are more excited to go to a comedy club than to a concert, and I love seeing that excitement grow.”

Students can find more information about Buckeye Standup Comedy Club’s shows and performances on its Instagram page.