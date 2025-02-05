A popular Wendy’s restaurant, previously located at 2004 N. High St., has closed its doors for good.

The Wendy’s — which opened in 2014 as part of The View on High student housing development — permanently closed at the end of the fall 2024 semester due to corporate restructuring, according to an email from Wendy’s Media Relations.

Wendy’s corporate headquarters decided to close the restaurant as part of a larger financial plan, the email said.

“On our Q3 earnings call in late October, we shared plans to close some restaurants following a strategic review of our global system,” the email said. “This restaurant closed in December as part of those plans.”

The View on High did not respond to The Lantern’s request for comment about a potential replacement business for the 2004 N. High St. storefront.

For many students and University District residents, the closure was unexpected.

“I was really surprised when the Wendy’s closed, because it seemed like it was really busy every time that I would go in there,” Isabella Gates, a second-year in computer science, said.

Kenny Gutierrez, a second-year in data analytics, said the loss of an affordable dining option that was open late might have a negative impact on some students, especially since Ohio State dining halls close by 10 p.m.

“It was by far the cheapest place to get on campus,” Gutierrez said. “Especially as college students, budgets can be an issue sometimes. It was just the spot where me and all my friends would hang out.”