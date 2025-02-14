One of the fiercest rivalries in college sports will be renewed Sunday as Ohio State looks to take down No. 20 Michigan at the Schottenstein Center in a pivotal Big Ten showdown.

The Buckeyes (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) vie for a resume-boosting win, fresh off a dominant 24-point win over Washington Monday. The Wolverines (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten), on the other hand, seek to extend their five-game winning streak. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

With emotions running high in a rivalry that dates back over a century, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler understands the weight of the matchup.

“I don’t believe in minimizing this game and this rivalry,” Diebler said. “There’s an education component to this game, and to make sure our guys understand the history of this game — there’s no minimizing it.”

The rivalry is deeply personal for many Buckeyes, including freshman guard John Mobley. Mobley — a Columbus native — grew up with an understanding of the intensity in Ohio State-Michigan matchups.

“Growing up here, I’ve never really liked Michigan,” Mobley said. “We need [this] one.”

But Ohio State will face a tough challenge against one of the best frontcourt duos in the country: Michigan’s Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. The two seven-footers have been a driving force in the Wolverines’ recent surge, averaging a combined 28 points and 16.2 rebounds per game in their last five games.

“The two [seven] footers are playing so well together,” Diebler said. “They can hurt you in a variety of different ways.”

The Buckeyes will attempt to counter Michigan’s frontcourt with a trio of its own in Sean Stewart, Aaron Bradshaw and Evan Mahaffey. The three combined for 22 points and five blocks against Washington and will need to be at their best to neutralize Michigan’s size and skill in the paint.

According to Diebler, slowing Wolf and Goldin will require more than strong individual defense.

“You don’t just stop those two guys with just the two guys involved in the actions — it’s going to take everybody,” Diebler said.

Beyond the frontcourt battle, the Buckeyes must also contain Michigan’s backcourt duo of Tre Donaldson and former Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. The pair combined for 26 points in Michigan’s statement win over Purdue Tuesday, providing a steady scoring presence to complement the team’s dominant post play.

Ohio State’s guards will also be key in keeping pace offensively. Bruce Thornton, Micah Parrish and Mobley will need to carry a significant load after combining for 59 points against Washington.

As the Buckeyes push for another conference win, and Michigan fights to stay atop of the Big Ten standings, Sunday’s game is more than just another chapter in the rivalry — it’s a crucial test for both teams in the heart of Big Ten play.

Diebler and his team have all the motivation they need.

“I don’t think you need to do a lot extra,” Diebler said. “There’s certainly more to it at this time of year — this is a rivalry game, and we’ll embrace everything that comes with it.”

Sunday’s game will be televised on CBS.