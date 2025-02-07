Ohio State was down 17 points in the first half.

The Buckeyes brought it close.

Bruce Thornton sealed the deal.

In a game where the Buckeyes only led for 72 seconds, Thornton — the senior guard — drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining and pushed Ohio State (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) past No. 18 Maryland (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten) 73-70 Thursday night at the Schottenstein Center.

Thornton tallied a game-high 31 points, including 21 in the second half to help the Buckeyes escape with a win. The Fairburn, Georgia, native shot 8-for-11 from the field in the final 20 minutes, including a perfect 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

“We just needed this win,” Thornton said. “Got a ranked opponent in the house, and I just told our guys to keep shooting wide-open shots.”

For nearly the first seven minutes, the fans in Columbus were left silent.

The Terrapins got off to a quick 8-0 start, jumpstarted by back-to-back buckets from forward Julian Reese, forcing an early Ohio State timeout.

Maryland continued to extend its lead, pulling ahead by 12 with 15:04 left in the first.

Finally, the Buckeyes had life.

Guard John Mobley Jr. converted on an and-1 bucket, followed by a thunderous slam from guard Evan Mahaffey that gave the home faithful a spark.

The Buckeyes continued to battle and eventually pulled within five, with 12 minutes left in the half.

But that was as close as they would get before the break

Maryland responded with an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 29-15, before it pushed its lead to 17 with 3:30 left.

Ohio State finished the first half on a 6-0 run to cut Maryland’s lead to 41-32.

Head coach Jake Diebler said they wanted to set the tone going into the break.

“We said ’Hey, let’s get this thing to single digits,” Diebler said. “We’re not going to make up this whole deficit at once, so let’s get it to single digits, and we did that.”

The Buckeyes continued to pull closer out of the break as a 6-0 run capped off by a layup from forward Micah Parrish pulled them within five.

Down by 11, six straight points from Thornton sparked an 8-0 run that cut the lead to three, punctuated by a slam from forward Devin Royal that electrified the crowd.

The Buckeyes shaved the lead down to two points before Thornton buried a 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining, which gave Ohio State its first lead.

Maryland answered back a minute later, as center Derik Queen knocked down two clutch free throws to give the Terrapins the lead right back with a minute to go.

Thornton muscled through contact as an and-1 gave the Buckeyes the lead right back on the ensuing possession.

However, Maryland responded, as a jumper from guard Rodney Rice tied the game at 70 apiece.

The Buckeyes had one chance to take the lead and Thornton made the most of it.

He banked in a step-back triple off the glass to give the Buckeyes the lead with seven seconds to go.

After an Ohio State stop on the next possession, it officially completed the comeback and beat Maryland 73-70.

Diebler cited the team’s toughness for their comeback.

“I just want you to understand how connected and tough this group is,” Diebler said. “We have really preached that from day one, and I thought that was on full display tonight.”

The Buckeyes return to the floor Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, taking on Nebraska at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.