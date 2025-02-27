After an impressive weekend, freshman gymnast David Ramirez earned his first collegiate honor.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that Ramirez received Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. At The Winter Cup — a qualifying event for the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which took place in Louisville, Kentucky, Friday through Sunday — Ramirez posted an impressive performance and finished 12th in the all-around with an overall score of 149.650.

The Winter Cup marked Ramirez’s first time participating in a collegiate all-around competition, including debuts on the floor, parallel bars and high bar.

Notably, Ramirez is the second Buckeye gymnast to take home the honor this season. Tyler Burgess also won the award Jan. 14, after garnering a score of 13.700 on the parallel bars at the West Point Open.

Ramirez currently sits 8th nationally on vault with a three-score average of 14.217, as well as 14th on pommel horse with a three-score average of 13.733.

Before coming to Ohio State, Ramirez attended Arroyo Grande High School in Arroyo Grande, California. He trained with Central Coast Gymnastics for 13 years, during which he qualified for the U.S. Championship three times.

The No. 3 Buckeyes’ next matchup isn’t until March 8, when Ohio State takes on the No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska. The match will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.