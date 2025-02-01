A night after the No. 11 Buckeyes took down No. 2 Michigan State, Ohio State was seeking a sweep.

But the Spartans had other plans Friday night.

The Buckeyes failed to find a spark and ultimately fell flat against Michigan State as the Spartans escaped Columbus with a 4-1 win and split the two-game series Friday night at the Schottenstein Center.

Head coach Steve Rohlik knows it’s going to take a lot to beat top-tier teams consistently.

“You’re going to get their best shot,” Rohlik said. “We got Minnesota’s best shot. We got Michigan’s best shot. Now we got Michigan State’s.”

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period as Ohio State goaltender Kristoffer Eberly stopped all seven Spartan shots on goal.

It only took three minutes into the second period for Michigan State to break the stalemate as Spartans forward Tanner Kelly broke the scoreless tie.

Ohio State responded just two minutes later with a blast from forward James Hong, his second goal of the series, assisted by forward Max Montes.

The action in the second period didn’t end there. Midway through the second, Michigan State forward Isacc Howard skated into the Buckeyes’ defensive zone and scored, which put the Spartans back in front 2-1.

“It was huge for us to come right back and score,” Rohlik said. “The bench was into it. It kind of showed our relentless character that we have in our room. Unfortunately, they get the second goal and then we’re battling uphill again.”

As the Buckeyes looked for an equalizer and the Spartans for insurance, Michigan State forward Gavin O’Connell connected on a one-timer off the left circle to extend its lead to 3-1 with seven and a half minutes remaining in the period.

An early power play in the third seemed like it was the momentum the Buckeyes needed to claw back into the game. That momentum was quickly halted after Ohio State defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata was called for interference.

The rest of the period saw opportunities for the Buckeyes in and around the Spartans’ defensive zone, but none resulted in goals.

Ohio State’s hopes of a miracle were slashed with two and a half minutes left when Michigan State forward Daniel Russell scored into an empty net.

Buckeyes forward Davis Burnside is ready to turn the page.

“We need to have a competitive week, try and get everyone better and just go in with the mindset that we have been the past couple weekends,” Burnside said. “They’re a good team. Can’t take them lightly and just need to go in there and have a good start.”

Ohio State will return to action next week for a two-game series against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The games can be streamed on Peacock.