Ohio State is gearing up to head to Minnesota for a Big Ten series matchup this weekend.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (20-8-2, 13-6-1 Big Ten) are preparing to face the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-7-4, 12-5-3 Big Ten) for their final regular season away series Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis. Friday’s game at 8 p.m. and Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. can both be streamed on B1G+.

In the last two meetings with one another Jan. 10 and 11, the Buckeyes took the first game 5-1 before the Gophers dominated game two, capturing a 6-1 victory.

This time, though, both teams have a lot on the line. The Buckeyes and Gophers sit tied for second in Big Ten rankings, with 40 points a piece.

Both teams have clinched home ice for their respective Big Ten tournament quarterfinal matchups, but the higher seed could prove crucial.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said these next two games will be a strong test for his team going into the final regular season contests.

“Every weekend in our league is huge,” Rohlik said. “And no different, this weekend we’re going to play probably the most talented team in the country.”

Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata said the challenge is not unlike anything else Ohio State has already faced this season.

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Hansen-Bukata said. “I don’t think a lot can shake us at this point.”

Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud holds 42 points in 32 total games played. Forwards Connor Kurth and Matthew Wood each have 31 points in 32 and 31 games played, respectively.

In between the pipes, Ohio State goaltender Logan Terness boasts a .928 save percentage.

Rohlik said Terness’ love for the game drives his goaltending skills.

“You’re usually pretty good at something when you’re passionate about it,” Rohlik said. “He’s really passionate about goaltending.”

Gophers goaltender Liam Souliere, a transfer student from Penn State, isn’t far behind Terness with a .926 save percentage.

“All we’re thinking about is Friday,” Rohlik said. “We’re just continually trying to get better. It’s about the process. It’s about development.”