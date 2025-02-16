Ohio State thought it had scored the go-ahead goal in the third period.

Celebration ensued and the crowd was on their feet.

But after a review, the officials declared the puck didn’t cross the line.

Two goals in the final three minutes cemented the Buckeyes’ series sweep though.

A late push helped propel No. 8 Ohio State (20-8-2, 13-6-1 Big Ten) over Wisconsin 4-2 (11-18-3, 6-15-1 Big Ten) Saturday night at Value City Arena.

Head Coach Steve Rohlik wasn’t surprised by the fight from the Badgers.

“That’s a really good hockey team that doesn’t give you much,” Rohlik said.

Less than two minutes into the game, forward Jake Rozzi found forward Patrick Guzzo, who fired a one-timer that found its way into the Badgers’ net.

But only ten seconds into the second, Wisconsin tied the game thanks to forward Ryland Mosley, who scored off a rebound.

Wisconsin rode its momentum and less than a minute later, Badgers forward Ryan Botterill gave them a 2-1 lead off another rebounded shot.

Despite the two goals, Rohlik was impressed with his team’s defensive performance throughout.

“The two (goals) squeaked in,” Rohlik said. “But I think our team just buys in. They block shots, they do whatever it takes.”

With just under six minutes left in the second period, the Buckeyes responded.

Forward Max Montes charged down the left side of the ice into Wisconsin’s zone, and maneuvered through the defense before he finished with a wraparound goal that deadlocked the match at two apiece.

On a power play, the Buckeyes believed they had found the lead nine minutes into the third when Montes scored what would’ve been his second of the night.

However, after an official review, it was determined the puck never crossed the line.

But defenseman Damien Carfagna said the mindset on the ice stayed positive for Ohio State.

“I think it (the mindset) was just keep going,” Carfagna said. “We had a pretty solid first period, and we kind of just wanted to get back on the horse, keep playing, kind of get back to our game and not let it bother us.”

In four-on-four play, Carfagna skated coast-to-coast and dangled the puck past a defender for a breakaway goal to give the Buckeyes a one goal advantage with three minutes to play.

And for insurance, Ohio State forward Davis Burnside sent the puck down the ice and into Wisconsin’s empty net in the final seconds, which seal the Buckeyes’ 4-2 victory, their 20th of the season.

“We’re excited to be where we’re at,” Rohlik said. “But we’re not even near where we need to go.”

Ohio State returns to action next week for a road series against No. 4 Minnesota.