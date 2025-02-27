After the Buckeyes gave up a goal lead and back-to-back penalties, Ohio State was dead in the water.

Michigan had a 5-on-3 advantage and looked to capitalize on a shorthanded Ohio State, which was up against all odds.

However, the Buckeyes had other plans.

No. 8 Ohio State snatched a 2-1 overtime win from the jaws of defeat over No. 11 Michigan in the second-to-last regular season game Thursday night at the Value City Arena, adding fuel to a centuries-old rivalry.

Head coach Steve Rohlik expressed the significance of playing in an energized atmosphere.

“[It was] just incredible to be able to play in front of a crowd like that, again against a really good hockey team,” Rohlik said. “On a weekend, hockey is a pretty big deal here in Columbus. It speaks volumes.”

After a scoreless first period, Buckeye forward Davis Burnside secured the first score of the game seven minutes into the second period with a power-play goal to put Ohio State up 1-0.

Ohio State won the first battle, but the war was far from over.

Six minutes later, Wolverines forward Philippe Lapointe broke past the Buckeye defense and equalized the game with a shot to the back of the net.

With just over five minutes remaining in the second period, Ohio State received a boarding penalty, followed by a tripping penalty, giving Michigan a 5-on-3 opportunity for over a minute.

Ohio State managed to fend off the Wolverines through both penalties, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Buckeye defender William Smith said that penalty kill added a crucial boost as the game came down to the wire.



“I think that kill just really gave us momentum, you know, going into the end of the game, and helped us out,” Smith said.

Both teams refused to go down without a fight, and with the score tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, Ohio State and Michigan headed to a five-minute overtime.

It didn’t take long to decide a victor.

Smith sank the puck into the back of the net to clinch the Buckeye victory just two minutes into overtime.

With senior night Friday, Ohio State goalie Logan Terness said this win is especially significant, and it’s important for the seniors and veterans to set the tone for the younger players.

“I think whatever we can do to help out the younger guys and just like, being the example on the ice and off the ice,” Terness said. “I think that’s all we can do, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”

Ohio State (21-10-2, 14-8-1 Big Ten) is back on the ice at 6 p.m. Friday at Value City Arena to face off against Michigan once more (17-13-3, 11-10-2 Big Ten) in the regular season finale.