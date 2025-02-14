The Buckeyes are looking to deliver another victory sweep at home, this time against the Wisconsin Badgers.

No. 8 Ohio State will host Wisconsin in a two-game weekend series at the Schottenstein Center Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Buckeyes (18-8-2, 11-6-1 Big Ten) are coming into the matchup hot, following two 5-1 victories over Notre Dame. In contrast, the Badgers (11-16-3, 6-13-1 Big Ten) are looking to get back into the win column after dropping four straight contests.

“We never even talk about [expectations], to be honest,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said. “All we talk about is trying to get better and just [managing] what’s ahead of us. And that’s today.”

The Buckeyes have been consistent in their scoring defense this year, averaging 2.32 goals allowed per game. On the offensive side, Ohio State is scoring 3.32 goals per game, placing them at No. 13 in the NCAA.

The Badgers, on the other hand, trail the Buckeyes in both statistics with 2.9 goals allowed and 3 goals scored per game.

Offensively, five Buckeyes have reached the 20-point mark on the season, and Rohlik believes this is a key reason behind the team’s success.

“We’re not leaning on just one or two guys on one line; I think that’s the way we’re built,” Rohlik said.

Forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine leads Ohio State with 29 points, followed by fellow forwards Riley Thompson, Davis Burnside and Max Montes. Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata serves as the fifth Buckeye with 20-plus points.

Montes said when his teammates focus on playing to their specific strengths, connecting on the ice is effortless for them.

“I think our lines are all just clicking at the same level right now,” Montes said.

Notably, Badger forwards Ryland Mosley and Gavin Morrissey have each hit the 30-point mark, while forward Quinn Finley has racked up 34 points this year.

In the net, Ohio State goaltender Logan Terness boasts a 92.4 save percentage, besting Wisconsin keeper Tommy Scarfone’s 90.2%.

Terness said he knows the Badgers will look to take control of the series, especially because they’re coming off a string of losses.

“[Wisconsin] is hungry right now, so they’re going to come at us with everything,” Terness said. “We got to match that and more.”

Friday’s game will be broadcasted on Big Ten+, and Saturday’s matchup can be viewed on Big Ten Network.