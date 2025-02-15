The Buckeyes trailed deep into the second period.

But three unanswered goals for Ohio State in seven minutes turned the tide.

No. 8 Ohio State (19-8-2, 12-6-1 Big Ten) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (11-17-3, 6-14-1 Big Ten) 4-1 Friday night at the Schottenstein Center to claim the first game of the weekend series.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he was impressed by the Buckeyes’ toughness.

“These guys stayed steady and resilient and never wavered,” Rohlik said. “Especially against a really good hockey team that works extremely hard that doesn’t give you a lot.”

After a defensive battle for a majority of the first, the Badgers broke through.

Wisconsin forward Jack Horbach slid the puck past the Buckeye defense for a goal off an assist from forward Tyson Dyck, jumping out to a 1-0 lead with just under three minutes to go in the period.

Ohio State then began a five-minute power play after Wisconsin forward Quinn Finley received a major penalty for crashing into Buckeyes goalie Logan Terness.

With five minutes left in the second, forward Riley Thompson sent the puck past four Wisconsin defenders before it found the back of the net to tie the game at one. The goal was assisted by defender Damien Carfagna and forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.

With just 30 seconds left in the period, Ohio State took the lead after Carfagna cut around the back of the goal and passed to forward Joe Dunlap, who found the back of the net.

The Buckeyes kept their foot on the gas.

Less than three minutes into the third, Fontaine netted a goal with assists from defender Chris Able and forward Davis Burnside to take the 3-1 lead.

In a last-ditch attempt to even the battle, Wisconsin pulled its goalie Tommy Scarfone with four minutes left to add an extra attacker.

With nine seconds left, Thompson fell on his stomach as he sent the puck down center ice into the empty net to claim a 4-1 victory for the Buckeyes.

“I think I just had tunnel vision in the dying seconds of the game,” Thompson said. “I just wanted to get it out, and then, fortunately, it just rolled into the net.”

Ohio State is back on home ice Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for the second game of the weekend series against Wisconsin.