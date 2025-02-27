It’s an all-important rivalry weekend for the Buckeyes in Columbus.

No. 8 Ohio State will host No. 11 Michigan in a highly anticipated showdown to close out the regular season, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday at Value City Arena.

The fierce rivalry has a rich history, and the stakes have never been higher. The Buckeyes and Wolverines’ most recent series was ultra-competitive, with Ohio State winning 4-3 Jan. 3 and Michigan claiming a 3-2 overtime victory Jan. 5.

“I feel like we both have come a long way since we last saw each other,” Buckeye forward Joe Dunlap said. “There’s a lot to expect, and I think we’re ready and we’re well-prepared.”

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said the upcoming clash means a lot to this team, especially for his graduating players.

“We got some guys that have been here five years,” Rohlik said. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears and a lot of amazing, good things that they have done for this program.”

The Wolverines lead the all-time series 97-52-16, and they still hold the upper hand on the Buckeyes’ home ice with a 41-27-8 advantage.

As the teams prepare for this critical weekend, Ohio State (20-10-2, 13-8-1 Big Ten) has secured the No. 3 spot in Big Ten standings, and Michigan (17-12-3, 11-9-2 Big Ten) sits just behind in fourth.

As a result, Rohlik said his team is more unified than ever in its ultimate goal, which is doing right by Ohio State.

“It’s truly about the name on the front,” Rohlik said. “This is what means the most to our group. And it’s that time of year.”

Ohio State’s offensive attack is led by forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, who has recorded 32 points this season. He’s followed by forwards Riley Thompson and Davis Burnside, both with 29 points.

Michigan’s offense is powered by forward T.J. Hughes, who leads the Wolverines with 35 points and ranks No. 1 on the team for both goals and assists.

On the defensive side, the Buckeyes have the edge, allowing just 2.44 goals per game, compared to Michigan’s 3.2 goals per contest.

Michigan’s power play is among the best in the nation, ranking fourth in the NCAA with scores on 27.2% of its chances, sure to test Ohio State.

With both teams averaging similar goals per game, goaltending will also be a decisive factor.

Ohio State’s Logan Terness has been stellar this season, boasting a 92.3% save rate, and Michigan’s Logan Stein has effectively shut down 89.9% of shots on goal.

Aside from numbers and stats, Buckeye forward Patrick Guzzo and his teammates know what’s on the line whenever the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet.

“Anytime we get to play Michigan, that’s one of the games that we circle on our calendar, for sure,” Guzzo said.

Both games in the Ohio State-Michigan series will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.