The Buckeyes will look to complete their season sweep of the Fighting Irish this weekend in South Bend, Indiana.

No. 9 Ohio State (16-8-2, 9-6-1 Big Ten) will take on Notre Dame (9-16-1, 3-12-1 Big Ten) in a two-game Big Ten series Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 6:05 p.m, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

Ohio State previously earned a 2-1 overtime victory and a 3-1 win over the Irish just two months ago.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Hey, you swept these guys,’ but it was two tight games that could [have gone] either way,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said. “I thought we were really good defensively that weekend that we played them. We didn’t give them a lot — that’s really going to have to happen again this weekend.”

Since falling to the Buckeyes, Notre Dame has struggled to find consistency. It has lost seven of its last 10 games; in fact, the Fighting Irish’s most recent victory occurred Jan. 25, when they beat the Lindenwood Lions 4-2.

Ohio State, coming off a split series with No. 2 Michigan State, enters the weekend looking to bounce with a sweep.

“Our mentality can’t change,” Rohlik said. “Even if the name changes of the team we’re playing, especially in this league, [the] best league in the country, we have to keep elevating our game every weekend and understand the animal we’re playing. But yet, it’s about our preparation. It’s about what we bring and how we play.”

Notre Dame boasts the nation’s No. 14-ranked power play, whereas Ohio State ranks as No. 33 in the same category. Both teams have struggled on the penalty kill, with the Buckeyes sitting at 76.4% and the Fighting Irish sitting at 78.5%.

Ohio State’s offense is led by forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, who has tallied 27 points in 26 games. Forward Riley Thompson is not far behind with 24 points.

Forward Aiden Hansen-Bukata has also been a key playmaker for the Buckeyes, ranking No. 11 nationally with a 0.79 assists-per-game average.

For Notre Dame, forward Cole Knuble leads his squad with 27 points, and forward Justin Janicke is close behind with 24. Knuble also ranks No. 7 nationally in assists, averaging 0.82 per game.

In goal, Ohio State’s Kristoffer Eberly has been stellar with a 0.767 winning percentage, ranking No. 6 in the country. In contrast, Notre Dame’s Owen Say has struggled, recording a 0.400 winning percentage on the year.

Ohio State defenseman Brent Johnson said he knows the Fighting Irish will give it their all, regardless of what their record shows. Therefore, the Buckeyes must be ready to compete at a high level.

“I think these are one of these teams that are going to come out and play hard, especially in their home building,” Johnson said. “I think we have to be ready for them.”