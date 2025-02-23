What started as a tense battle quickly turned into a showcase of resilience and dominance.

No. 15 Ohio State overcame early struggles and dominated the final three sets to defeat Lindenwood 3-1 at Hyland Arena on Thursday. Opposite hitter Shane Wetzel and outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski led the Buckeyes with 17 kills apiece.

Both teams came out firing to open the first set.

Ohio State built an early 4-1 lead before Lindenwood scored four unanswered to even the score.

With a three-point lead two attack errors from Wetzel gave Lindenwood momentum, tying the set at 20. But back-to-back service aces from middle blocker Owen Walsh sealed a 30-28 victory for the Lions.

Ohio State responded in the second set, taking a 4-1 lead behind two service aces from Chacinski.

The Buckeyes maintained control until a 4-0 Lindenwood run, led by Stenmark, pushed the Lions ahead 16-14.

After a 7-3 run, the Buckeyes capitalized on their momentum and closed out the set 25-22 with a decisive kill from Wetzel.

The Buckeyes jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set before Wetzel spearheaded a 5-1 run with three kills, further extending Ohio State’s advantage.

Lindenwood found some rhythm with three consecutive points, but the gap proved too wide to overcome as Ohio State maintained control and clinched the set in dominant fashion, 25-18.

The Lions opened with a 7-5 lead in the fourth set.

But Wetzel and Chacinski took over and gave Ohio State the lead.

Despite Lindenwood’s efforts to stay in contention, the Buckeyes secured the set 25-22 on a kill from middle blocker Aaron Grimm.

Ohio State setter Daniel Henwood Rodrigues paced the offense with 49 assists, while Lindenwood’s Zach Soloman contributed a .625 hitting percentage despite the loss.

Ohio State (6-7, 3-2 MIVA) will head to Muncie, Indiana, to take on No. 8 Ball State (10-4, 3-1 MIVA) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will stream on Big Ten+.