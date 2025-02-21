Ohio State won its first set and looked to be on its way to a much-needed victory.

But instead, the Buckeyes fell apart and couldn’t find another set win.

No. 15 Ohio State (5-7, 2-2 MIVA) dropped its second conference match of the season, falling to No. 17 McKendree (7-5, 4-1 MIVA) in four sets at the Melvin Price Convention Center on Thursday night.

Despite a game-leading 23 kills from opposite Shane Wetzel, the Buckeyes struggled with errors and key scoring runs from McKendree.

The Bearcats were led by setter Nathan Flater, who tallied 47 assists in the victory.

In the first set, Ohio State fell behind 2-0 after unforced errors. And three Buckeye errors in a four-point stretch allowed McKendree to extend their lead early on.

But Ohio State responded with six unanswered points, fueled by three kills from Wetzel, to take control as it dominated the remainder of the set, sealing a 25-17 victory.

The second opened with both teams struggling to find offensive consistency due to multiple errors.

McKendree eventually pulled ahead, as setter Nathan Flater and outside hitter Kevin Schuele orchestrated a 17-13 Bearcat lead.

The Buckeyes capitalized on two key McKendree errors, but the Bearcats answered with a 5-2 run, led by opposite Nikos Xydakis.

A final kill from Xydakis secured a 25-17 win for McKendree, tying the match at one set apiece.

Ohio State looked to regain control in the third set, opening with a service ace from Wetzel. Despite the strong start, the teams traded points until a 10-10 tie.

McKendree then surged ahead with an explosive 10-4 run, fueled by five Ohio State errors.

The Buckeyes had a late push, with a service ace from outside hitter Kyle Teune, cutting the deficit to 21-18

But McKendree responded with a 4-1 closing run, including three kills from Xydakis, to take the set 25-19.

Determined to push the match to a fifth set, Ohio State came out aggressive in the fourth. The Bearcats then went on a dominant 7-1 run that proved to be insurmountable.

The Buckeyes fought back behind back-to-back kills from Wetzel, narrowing the deficit to 17-15, but McKendree’s middle blocker D’Aaron McCraney scored three kills across six points to bring the Bearcats to match point.

A final kill from middle blocker Rolen Lively sealed the 25-20 set win and the 3-1 overall victory for McKendree.

The Buckeyes will head to Saint Charles, Missouri to take on Lindenwood University at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will stream on Big Ten+.