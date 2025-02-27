In their first five set match of the season, the Buckeyes did not get the result they had hoped,

No. 11 Ball State defeated No. 16 Ohio State 3-2 11 Ball State Tuesday night at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana.

Despite a season-high 2.5 blocks from middle blocker Aaron Grimm, the Buckeyes couldn’t close out Ball State opposite Rajé Alleyne and outside hitter Patrick Rogers, who combined for 28 kills to lead the Cardinals to victory.

Ball State came out firing in the first set, scoring four unanswered points to open the match.

Ohio State struggled early, committing multiple errors that allowed the Cardinals to take an 8-3 lead.

Alleyne widened the gap to 18-13 with a powerful kill to put Ball State in control.

However, the Buckeyes stormed back with a 9-4 run fueled by Ball State errors and capped off their comeback with four unanswered points, including two kills from Grimm, to take the first set 25-23.

The Cardinals responded in the second set and jumped out to an early 8-4 lead behind kills from Alleyne and Rogers.

Three straight Ohio State errors helped Ball State extend its advantage, followed by a 5-1 run that put the Cardinals up 17-9.

The Buckeyes attempted to rally with a 7-3 run, with Kyle Teune and Stanislaw Chacinski combining for four kills, but a service ace from Alleyne sealed the set for Ball State 25-20, tying the match at one set apiece.

Ohio State regained momentum in the third set, taking an early 10-4 lead.

Ball State responded with three unanswered points, stalling the Buckeyes’ rhythm.

The Cardinals went on a 9-2 run, sparked by two crucial kills from outside hitter Ryan Bartz. Despite Ball State errors keeping Ohio State in the set, another decisive kill from Bartz secured the third set 25-22 for the Cardinals.

Setter Griffin Satterfield opened the fourth set with back-to-back service aces for Ball State.

However, the Cardinals faltered. Ball State committed four errors in five points to give Ohio State a 5-3 lead.

The Buckeyes capitalized with a dominant 13-2 run, led by Grimm and Chacinski.

A service error from Satterfield ended the set 26-14, sending the match to a decisive fifth set.

Ohio State carried its momentum into the final frame, jumping out to a 5-2 lead.

Alleyne answered with a 4-1 run for Ball State, setting the stage for a tight finish.

Both teams battled to an even, 10-10 tie.

The Cardinals showcased their experience in crunch time and outscored the Buckeyes 5-2 behind clutch kills from Bartz and Rogers to take the set 15-12 and clinch the 3-2 match victory.

The Buckeyes (6-8, 3-3 MIVA) return home to the Covelli Center to take on Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 1-5 MIVA) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will stream on Big Ten+.