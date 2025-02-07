Ohio State’s Department of Recreational Sports is providing female students with an opportunity to build strength and self-confidence through its new Buckeye BarBELLES program.

The program — which has a $25 registration fee — is an eight-week course that teaches women the fundamentals of strength training in a small group environment, helping them operate to the best of their ability in the gym. According to the department’s website, BarBELLES offers two student-led, one-hour sessions per week.

More specifically, these sessions include a weekly lecture held Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and a small group exercise offered multiple times each day, both at the RPAC. For the latter session(s), enrolled students can choose the time slot that best aligns with their schedules.

Program registration for the spring semester ends Friday.

Mitch Miceli, the department’s personal training coordinator, said Buckeye BarBELLES’ main goal is to teach participants fundamental weight-training exercises like barbell squats, bench press and deadlift.

“These sessions provide a comfortable and supportive space for participants to progressively build on their skills,” Miceli said. “For example, we start with a simple hip hinge movement then progress to deadlifts, and eventually to more complex squat variations.”

Buckeye BarBELLES is open to all female students, particularly those who are weight-training beginners or might feel intimidated by a gym setting.

“Many participants come in with little to no experience, and this program helps them gain the confidence to work out independently,” Miceli said. “Beyond just fitness, we see strong friendships form, as participants often continue training together, even after the program ends.”

Miceli said the program’s lectures also cover important topics outside of the gym, such as nutritional advice and muscle recovery.

“The lectures cover goal-setting, nutrition, exercise programming, mobility and recovery,” Miceli said. “These are key aspects that help students develop a well-rounded approach to strength training.”

Micelli said Buckeye BarBELLES is taught by Ohio State students who have completed extensive training through Buckeye PT Prep Courses, which prepare them to become on-campus personal trainers.

Brynn Block, a third-year in health sciences and personal trainer lead for Buckeye BarBELLES, said focusing on technical instruction and confidence building is vital.

“We focus on basic barbell skills, starting with foundational movements and gradually progressing to variations like hip thrusts, dumbbell and chest presses,” Block said. “The goal is to ensure participants feel prepared to lift on their own and create their own workout plans moving forward.”

Block also said personal progression is a key component to the Buckeye BarBELLES program.

“Each week is built on the previous one, allowing participants to develop their strength and technique at a comfortable pace,” Block said.

Ultimately, Block said she feels the program has a positive and transformative effect on students who enroll.

“We strive to reinforce confidence in the participants so they feel prepared to go out into the gym without hesitation,” Block said. “It’s about empowering them to take control of their fitness.”

For more information on the program, including how to register, visit the department’s website.