Ohio State started off strong — but it didn’t finish the job.

Despite standout performances from Buckeyes outside hitter Kyle Teune and opposite hitter Shane Wetzel, No. 13 Ohio State (3-6, 0-1 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) couldn’t overcome the Ramblers’ consistency as it fell to No. 7 Loyola Chicago (10-0, 2-0 MIVA) 3-1 Saturday night at the Covelli Center.

Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch highlighted Loyola’s experience in the loss.

“They’re an experienced team, they’re going to come back, and they’re going to be steady, and I just thought they were more steady than us and I thought that their experience showed,” Burch said.

Ohio State came out aggressive in the first set, with Teune leading the charge with early kills to help build a 3-1 lead.

However, a series of Buckeye errors allowed Loyola to claim a 10-7 advantage.

Late in the set, Ohio State went on a 3-1 run, which forced a Loyola timeout at 23-20. Buckeyes outside hitter Stanislaw Chacinski sealed the set victory with a clutch service ace to give Ohio State a 25-21 win.

The Buckeyes struck first again in the second set, but the Ramblers quickly answered with three consecutive points. Ohio State managed to pull even at 5-5 — but the rest was all Ramblers.

Loyola’s setter Ryan McElligott orchestrated an 8-2 run late in the set, which set up match point.

Despite a late push in the second from the Buckeyes, redshirt senior Loyola outside hitter Parker Van Buren put the set away with a decisive kill, evening the match at one set apiece with a 25-19 win.

“I think we got punched a little bit in the second set,” Burch said.

Momentum remained with Loyola as it opened the third set with a 3-1 lead after multiple Ohio State errors.

The Buckeyes found themselves trailing 15-11 before Wetzel ignited a 5-1 rally with a crucial kill, which forced a Ramblers timeout. Both teams traded points late, reaching a deadlock at 25.

Loyola’s Daniel Fabikovic proved to be the difference-maker as he delivered a kill, followed by a match-winning assist to close the set 27-25.

Despite a 2-1 set deficit going into the fourth, the Buckeyes had a little momentum as middle blocker Cole Young registered an early kill.

However, Loyola quickly responded with a 3-0 run and took control.

The Ramblers extended their lead to 17-12 following key errors from Teune and Wetzel.

Just as it seemed the match was slipping away, Ohio State cut the deficit to one, fueled by back-to-back kills from Wetzel and a Chacinski service ace.

However, Loyola regained control once again and reached match point at 24-21. Chacinski’s attack error sealed the set for the Ramblers at 25-21, handing Ohio State a four-set loss.

Despite the defeat, Wetzel led the match with 23 kills, while Teune contributed a game-high 10 digs. Fabikovic was instrumental in Loyola’s victory, with a season-high seven blocks.

Although they lost, Teune saw the positives.

“Set three we were down 15-11 and set four we were down 17-12, and we came back and fought and tied it up, got up a point on them even, and so there are a lot of positives to take from the game,” Teune said.

Ohio State libero Grant Strong echoed Teune, emphasizing how playing against top-tier competition strengthens the team.

“Loyola is a top-10 team in the country, they’re very skilled in all facets of the game, and so it only just makes us better, preparing us for postseason when we get to the MIVA tournament and hopefully back here at the National Championship in our home gym,” Strong said.

Ohio State will travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to face Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Monday. The match will be streamed on Big Ten+ as the Buckeyes look to bounce back and gain momentum heading into conference play.