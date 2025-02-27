Ohio State’s a cappella scene is gearing up for a night of high-energy performances and friendly competition, as Scarlet Fever and Sound of Science will take the stage for a “Pitch Perfect”-inspired riff-off Thursday.

Hosted by the Ohio Union Activities Board, the event will take place at the U.S. Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union, located at 1739 N. High St. According to a Feb. 12 OUAB Instagram post, doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the two a cappella groups performing at 7 p.m. before a screening of the 2012 film “Pitch Perfect” at 7:30 p.m.

Ashmita Bhattacharjee, a second-year in biological engineering and OUAB member, said in an email though OUAB is assisting in hosting the event, it was made possible by Scarlet Fever and Sound of Science.

“The ‘Pitch Perfect’ riff-off event is a collaboration event with two a capella groups on campus: Sound Of Science and Scarlet Fever.They are super talented, and worked really hard to sing and create an arrangement to perform for us,” Bhattacharjee said. “Students can expect an amazing singing performance from both groups in a creative and innovative way. Then we will also be showing a free screening of the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movie, with a lot of food and drinks.”

Aidan Marrone, a third-year in biomedical science and Sound of Science’s president, said Scarlet Fever and Sound of Science will go head to head, each bringing their own performance styles to the competition.

Though a riff-off typically involves singers making up arrangements on the spot, Marrone said both groups have been working behind the scenes to deliver polished performances that still capture the energy and unpredictability of a true vocal battle.

Dawson Doren, a third-year in industrial systems engineering and Scarlet Fever’s president, said in “Pitch Perfect,” if a line from one song overlaps with another, teams can interrupt by launching into their own song. He said the event will kick off with a rehearsed version of this live riff-off style.

Marrone said Sound of Science has been practicing extensively to prepare for the riff-off.

“We’ve used our rehearsal times that we have normally scheduled to work on our parts, pick soloists, make sure that we sound good together,” Marrone said. “Then, we’ve also rehearsed with the other group twice to make sure that all of the transitions are tight.”

Doren agreed. He said a riff-off-style event is something many associate with a cappella groups, and he’s excited to be able to deliver on that expectation.

“I think what makes it special is collaborating with another a cappella group,” Doren said. “A lot of people expect us to perform something like ‘Pitch Perfect,’ so doing this riff-off and screening the movie will help us get our name out there.”

Beyond the competition, Bhattacharjee said the event offers a chance to showcase Ohio State’s a cappella talent in an unprecedented setting. She said with the combination of live music, movie nostalgia and plenty of snacks, OUAB hopes the night will bring students together for a fun and memorable experience.

“I really hope students have fun and have a sense of nostalgia,” Bhattacharjee said. “I really loved the movies when they came out, and I know I’m not the only one, so I really think seeing the movie play out in real life will be really cool and exciting for students to watch. I especially think when things are rough with school, events like this can really make you feel better.”

Marrone said the event will also shed light on Ohio State’s a cappella scene, which has continued to thrive over the years. He said for both Scarlet Fever and Sound of Science, participating in an event like this isn’t just about showcasing talent — it’s an opportunity to connect with the campus community and share the inclusive culture that a cappella fosters on campus.

“Anyone can perform; anyone can sing,” Marrone said. “We’re not just individual singers. We come together, and we are the instruments; we’re the whole sound. This is not just limited to people who do music as a career. It’s the community aspect of it that we want to share.”

Doren echoed this sentiment, and said he hopes events like this will inspire more Ohio State students to join an a cappella group.

“I’ve been working to grow Scarlet Fever, so we’re just trying to reach as many people as possible and get the word out,” Doren said.

For more information about the event, visit OUAB’s website or Instagram account.