Ohio State’s Board of Trustees has opened applications for the undergraduate student trustee position.

To apply, students must be Ohio residents capable of serving a two-year term, according to the board’s website. In addition, candidates need to be in good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. Applications officially close Friday, and university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email student trustees are appointed to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the board.

“Ohio State’s undergraduate and graduate student trustees are an important part of the Board of Trustees and provide valuable guidance to help shape the future of the university for students, faculty and staff and the wider community,” Booker said.

Josh Kerner, a third-year in finance and the current undergraduate student trustee, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will ultimately select his successor. Still, the board members themselves look for various characteristics within interviewees.

“We’re looking for someone who is able to balance their academic commitments, who is very strong with academics, with both their personal life and role as a student trustee, especially when things get a little tense,” Kerner said. “It can be difficult at times to balance those things, so we’re looking for somebody with that capability.”

One of the most important traits a candidate should possess is the ability to maintain the confidentiality of certain topics within the board’s scope of activity, Kerner said.

“Confidentiality is not as discussed because it’s a given,” Kerner said. “Every single person on that board [should ensure] — to maintain the working culture, the professional culture that we all respect each other — that a lot of the stuff that we talk about — say, active litigation is a good example — never leaves the room.”

Booker said during student trustees’ two-year terms, they “attend all board meetings and executive sessions, and vote at the committee and board levels.”

Kerner said his role as a student trustee takes up around 10 to 15 hours each week, with that time encompassing board meetings, social events and research.

“I’m staying apprised of all news that’s from national- to local-related to higher education, and especially how it affects Ohio State,” Kerner said.

Kerner said he typically spends his days speaking with students, faculty, staff and administrators to ensure he considers multiple perspectives when voting on issues.

“I’m not here to necessarily represent students or be the student voice; I’m more there to bring a student perspective as a full trustee, so I want to make sure that I’m not just bringing [my] perspective,” Kerner said. “I want to make sure I have a variety of different people’s perspectives to make sure that I’m really getting the full picture.”

When he first joined the board, Kerner said he felt some concern about making his opinions heard as a student. But these apprehensions didn’t last long.

“I was very welcomed,” Kerner said. “My input was sought after very quickly, and I was like, ‘I’m very glad that I’m not being treated as a student, but as a trustee, rather than a student trustee.’”

For students interested in the undergraduate trustee position, Kerner advises them to not be intimidated by serving on the board, the role’s significance or thoughts that they might not be the right fit.

“I would still encourage you to apply,” Kerner said, “I can explain the role for the next 12 hours to you, but you don’t really know what it’s like to actually step into the shoes. Everybody I have dealt with so far has been very welcoming. They’ve been very kind, and they’ve been very considerate to what it means to be a student sitting in the position.”

More information and application guidelines can be found on the Ohio State Board of Trustees’ website.