It’s often said the relationship between a human and their dog is unlike any other — not only do dogs offer companionship, but for those who may have disabilities or find themselves in difficult situations, their support can be lifesaving.

“The Dog Project,” a brand-new production from Ohio State’s Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts, dramatizes real-life stories of people who have forged meaningful bonds with each other as a result of having service dogs. The show was created by Mandy Fox, a professor in the department, as well as the graduating class of Ohio State’s Master of Fine Arts in theatre program.

In collaboration with Canine Companions, Pet Partners of Central Ohio and the Ohio Prison Dog Coalition, “The Dog Project” will open at Ohio State’s Blackbox Theatre — located at 1932 College Road — Friday and play seven performances before closing March 7.

The show follows eight characters whose lives intersect as they rally for stronger legislation to protect service dogs under the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Shannon McCarren, a third-year graduate student in acting and cast member.

Fox said her students engaged with Canine Companions — an organization that provides people with service dogs at no charge — the Ohio Prison Dog Coalition — a network of active prison dog training programs in Ohio — and Pet Partners of Central Ohio — the local branch of a nationwide volunteer therapy animal program — to create this collaborative show.

Contrary to what one may think, Fox said there are no live dogs in the show. She said the class decided not to include real dogs, as they felt it was the least creative way they could portray them on stage.

“Nobody’s running around on all fours,” Fox said. “They’re not representing dogs that way, so it’s very interesting to see. They capture the essence of the dog very well.”

McCarren said actors will mainly portray the dogs through movement — something that was prevalent in their graduate studies. She said using those skills has helped them create “dog bodies in human bodies,” portraying different dog personalities through sound and body posture.

The production also serves as an opportunity to make real change in the world, McCarren said. She said the legislation discussed in the show, called “Unleash Justice,” is led by Canine Companions and will be available for attendees to sign at the theater.

According to Canine Companions’ website, the petition aims to strengthen protections for service dogs under the ADA by using more specific language to eliminate any possible loopholes or exploitation.

“We really wanted it to be something that the audience felt like they were involved in, too,” McCarren said. “It’s kind of like breaking the fourth wall in a way; theatricalizing it, but being like, ‘No, you can actually sign this and make a difference.’”

Notably, Fox said “The Dog Project” took three semesters to research, plan and execute. Therefore, the original stage play will mark the students’ final project, according to the department’s website.

“It’s such a great note to leave on because it really has solidified a process for creating theater that engages a community and serves the people around that theater, those artists,” McCarren said. “It really is about bringing artists and people of the community together. That’s what I was really passionate about coming to grad school: How can I take my art and serve others through it? This now feels like I know how to do that.”

Fox said inspiration for “The Dog Project” struck as she was looking to adopt another dog. During a visit with a shelter dog, a worker provided her with a thoughtful letter from the dog’s incarcerated trainer. Fox said the letter moved her to tears, sticking with her long after reading it.

“I just thought, ‘Wow, that was so moving, and it seems so important and impactful,’” Fox said. “So, when it was my turn to do this project — it rotates among faculty — I thought, ‘What can I do for a year and a half that would be life affirming? Not taking a drag, but something important that we can lift up. And I thought, ‘That letter’s still in my mind.’”

The production’s overall accessibility is of utmost importance, Fox said. She said the department is attempting to loosen guidelines to cater to people who need accommodations, allowing attendees to leave, re-enter or be seated late.

“It needs to be a welcoming place for all of us, including those folks,” Fox said. “So, that’s our hope — that it’s really welcoming for everyone and just has this good vibe.”

McCarren said the cast and crew have also taken steps to ensure the show’s technology is suitable for people sensitive to visual stimuli.

“Everything is kind of just a gentle, magical world of all these interweaving narratives and how they all love each other through dogs. I think it’s a really heartwarming show that we’ve come up with,” McCarren said.

“The Dog Project” is set to stage at Ohio State’s Blackbox Theatre during select dates and times from Friday to March 7. Following Friday’s show, the cast and community partners will host a talkback, answering audience questions and discussing the show, Fox said.

Tickets for the show cost $20 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or through the Ohio State Theatre Ticket Office, located in the Theatre, Film, and Media Arts building. For more information, visit the department’s website.