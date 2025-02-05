One student organization is hosting a weeklong series of daily events highlighting Black History Month in the Ohio Union.

Ohio State’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Support organization is putting on a series of hybrid webinars surrounding Black mental health struggles and reproductive justice, titled “Racial Disparities in Sexual Violence.” The series runs Wednesday-Friday, following earlier events that took place Monday and Tuesday.

The conversation-driven events will address various topics, including Black trauma in healthcare, being Black in a predominantly white institution, reproductive justice, Black men’s wellness and Black stereotypes in the media, according to the organization’s Instagram page.

Tate Madison, the copresident of SAPS, said these workshops will inspire deeper discussions around sexual violence.

“Sexual violence is such an important unspoken about topic,” Madison said. “Sexual violence is imbedded into our culture. I’m grateful for the opportunity and ability to work, to dive deep into these micro-mistreatments of women, especially people with [a] uterus in our culture and society.”

Wednesday’s topic on reproductive justice will take place in the Creative Arts Room at 6 p.m. said Shreaya Madireddy, chair of equity and access for SAPS.

“The goal is to focus on what is going on now in the Black community, what could people be doing better and how students can address these changes by uplifting Black voices and participating in advocacy,” Madireddy said.

Thursday’s event on the mental health of Black men will take place in the Rosa M. Ailabouni Room at 6 p.m., according to the organization’s Instagram page.

“We go into Black men’s wellness. This event is going to be focused on mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of Black men,” Madireddy said. “Exploring other unique challenges that they face in the healthcare industry, and also discussing the strategies that try to decrease the stigma that they may face.”

Friday’s event on Black stereotypes in the media will take place in the Interfaith Prayer Room at 4 p.m., according to the organization’s Instagram page.

“Friday, we’re gonna [discuss] Black women and the harm of sexual stereotypes in media,” Madireddy said. “We’re [going to] be talking about how harmful stereotypes in the media perpetuate a lot of stigma and how it can lead to very damaging perspectives of them.”

Madison said she hopes these events bring more light to major issues facing the Black community.

“We’re hoping to bring sexual violence awareness and education to the Black community, promote mental and physical health in our communities,” Madison said.

More information about SAPS and its upcoming events can be found on the organization’s Instagram page.