Art can be a force that brings people together by celebrating individuality — yet some communities remain underrepresented in standard art education.

Ohio State’s Urban Arts Space — located at 50 W. Town St. — will host “Sketches in Black,” a free live figure-drawing session Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., featuring Black models of darker complexions and diverse identities. According to the UAS website, the event — at which artists of any skill level are welcome to attend — intends to teach artists the importance and process of depicting darker skin complexions and celebrate diverse identities within the Black community. Though it’s encouraged for attendees to bring their own art supplies, materials will be freely available.

According to the space’s website, the event is led by Terron Banner, manager of community learning and experience at the UAS, and featured artist Josiah Jamison, a third-year graduate student in drawing and painting.

Jamison’s newest piece, “You’ll Never Be Alone, If I’m Here,” is currently on display at the UAS until March 15, and speaks to the nature of the event, Banner said. He said the figures depicted in Jamison’s piece are the same models who will be featured at the event, which gives attendees the opportunity to take the same inspiration Jamison had and interpret it in their own way.

Jamison said the triptych — a technique wherein artwork is divided into three sections or panels that is used in “You’ll Never Be Alone, If I’m Here” — celebrates the beauty of Black femininity while confronting the scrutiny and misconceptions associated with it. They said the figures in the piece are diverse, representing Black women — both cisgender and transgender — Black gender-nonconforming individuals and Black men who embrace their femininity.

“The overall triptych in its entirety has a forefront of celebrating Black trans bodies, but it also talks about this idea of creating space for Black bodies to be nurturing, soft and vulnerable,” Jamison said. “All these things that are most commonly associated with femininity, but I find to be just a universal thing we should all share.”

In the acknowledgments of Jamison’s piece, Banner said one quote stuck out to him. He said it not only felt representative of Jamison’s work as a whole, but also spoke to the nature of the event.

“[They] go on to say, ‘It’s not just artwork, it’s a conversation. A space of kinship, memory and shared breath,’” Banner said. “‘This project stands as a testament to the labor, presence and brilliance of those who shaped it.’”

Banner said exposure to a live figure model can help artists experiment with different lighting and shadows one cannot see from a reference picture. Additionally, Jamison said the accurate depiction of darker skin complexions, as well as transgender body types, gives those groups a stronger sense of belonging.

“Being a dark-skinned, trans artist, one of the first questions I thought about — and that propelled me into art making — was why I didn’t see people that looked like me in all the beautiful art I enjoyed when I was young and surrounded myself with,” Jamison said.

Banner said even though conversations like these are difficult to have, especially in today’s political climate, the drawing session offers a dedicated space for Black cisgender and transgender people to express themselves and embrace their identities through art.

“These conversations are becoming increasingly harder and harder to have, at least within a university setting,” Banner said. “I think it’s important to do these things purposefully, intentionally and to make sure that they are aligned with university values but still giving space for [these groups].”

“Sketches in Black” is part of UAS’s “Artist Commune” series, a monthly art event centered around a chosen theme intended to bring artists together to network, create and discuss art, according to the UAS website.

This event is limited to ages 18 and older, as nude models will be present. Attendees can find more information and RSVP on the UAS website.