The Buckeyes’ weekend plans were changed after bad weather forced them to look elsewhere for teams to play.

Scrambling to find competition, Ohio State announced Wednesday that they would play three games in the Make It Happen Games in Madeira Beach, Florida, and would travel to Orlando to play UCF on Saturday night.

Despite the chaotic schedule, the Buckeyes erupted for 14 home runs and outscored their opponents 34-8 in four games as Ohio State went undefeated over the weekend.

Offensively, second baseman Kaitlyn Farley and first baseman Reagan Milliken led the way, hitting three home runs apiece.

Game 1: Cornell

The Buckeyes blasted a single-game program-record seven home runs against the Big Red en route to a 15-0 win.

The Buckeyes were led by Milliken, who hit two homers. In addition, Farley and third baseman Sami Bewick each had four hits in the contest. Freshman pitchers Lorin Boutte and Kassandra Gewecke combined for eight strikeouts on only one hit.

In the first inning, three different Buckeye batters hit home runs, building a 4-0 lead.

In the third and fourth innings, catcher Cadyn Ruffer and shortstop Kami Kortokrax each sent a three-run home run over the fence, putting Ohio State up 10-0.

Milliken’s second long ball of the day ended the game in a run-rule.

Game 2: Siena

Ohio State started strong against Siena and managed to hold on for a 6-4 win.

The Buckeyes bats started out on fire in the first inning, as a home run by catcher Jasmyn Burns put the Buckeyes up 4-0.

Ohio State loaded the bases in the third inning with only one out and looked to break the game open. However, the Buckeyes only plated once off a walk as Siena held out hope for a comeback.

Entering the final inning, Ohio State led 6-2.

A double from Siena brought in two runs, cutting the Buckeye lead to two. But pitcher Kennedy Kay produced the final out for the Buckeyes and Ohio State escaped with a win.

Game 3: North Florida

Three solo home runs in the third inning powered the Buckeyes past North Florida, 6-1.

After two runs in the first, Kortokrax, Farley and Burns each hit long balls in the third, giving Ohio State a 5-0 lead.

The Buckeyes defense created double plays in the fifth and sixth innings while preventing any runs.

In the final frame, North Florida spoiled Kay’s shutout, scoring once, but Ohio State managed to prevent any more damage and ended with their third straight win.

Game 4: UCF

In a rematch from last weekend’s 4-4 tie, Milliken shined, leading the Buckeyes to a 7-3 win over UCF.

In the first inning, Milliken’s two-out two-run home run gave the Buckeyes an early 2-0 lead.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Milliken doubled, sending three Buckeye runners home, giving Ohio State a 7-3 lead.

Boutte picked up her fifth win of the season and managed to shut down UCF’s offense over the final four frames, giving up zero hits in that span.

The Buckeyes (9-3-1) will head to Athens, Georgia next weekend to face Stetson, UMBC (twice) and Georgia (twice).