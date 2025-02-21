February may be winding down, but students still have many opportunities to celebrate Black History Month.

Read on to learn about commemorative events and exhibits happening during the final week of the month. Click on any link below for more information.

Feb. 22 — The Underground Railroad in Ohio (800 E. 17th Ave.)

From 3-5 p.m. Saturday, The Ohio History Center will host a discussion with Kathy Schulz, author of “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.” According to the Ohio History Connection website, she will share insights about the freedom seekers who traveled through Ohio’s Underground Railroad network and the research that revealed their stories.

This event’s entry fee is included with the museum admission price Saturday. For additional details about the event, including ticket prices, visit the Ohio History Connection website.

Feb. 25 — FROM THE HEART, SO MUCH TO DISCOVER: The Heritage of Ohio’s Black Voices (1 Capital Square)

To celebrate Black History Month, The Ohio Statehouse has been offering free, 45-minute presentations followed by 15-minute Q&A sessions every Tuesday at noon in its Atrium.

Tuesday’s presentation — scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. — will focus on the life and legacy of Brigadier General Charles Young, the first African American national park superintendent, U.S. Army colonel and military attaché, according to The Ohio Statehouse website. Young also served as a mentor to many students from Wilberforce University, a private historically Black college near his family home in Wilberforce, Ohio.

For more information about this event, visit The Ohio Statehouse website.

Feb. 25 — Black History Month Webinar (Zoom)

Ohio State’s Black Alumni Society and Atlanta Alumni Club will host the “Black History Month Webinar” — which aims to explore the contributions of Black and African Americans in higher education and athletics — from 7-9 p.m. via Zoom Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Alumni Association webpage, the event will feature guest speakers Hasan Jeffries, a College of Arts and Sciences alumni associate professor of history with expertise in African American history, and Cornelius Greene, the first Black quarterback to start for Ohio State and the 1975 Big Ten Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, attendees will have the chance to enter a drawing to win a signed football from Greene.

For more information, including how to register for the webinar, visit the Alumni Association’s webpage.

Feb. 28 — Artist Commune: Sketches in Black (50 W. Town St.)

On Feb. 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ohio State’s Urban Arts Space will host a free live figure drawing session for those ages 18 and up, celebrating the beauty and depth of Black and darker skin tones.

According to Ohio State’s Urban Arts Space webpage, the event — which will be led by Terron Banner, manager of community learning and experience at Ohio State — invites artists of all skill levels to explore form, light and texture by sketching live models. Since “traditional art education has often centered on lighter skin tones,” the session also aims to close this gap by creating a dedicated space to practice and appreciate the richness of Black figures in art.

Attendees can bring their own materials or use the free supplies provided. For more information about the event, visit the Urban Arts Space webpage.

Now-June 18 — CBUS Soul®️ Trail (Columbus)

In collaboration with the Greater Columbus Arts Council and as an extension of CBUS Soul®️ — an Experience Columbus platform that celebrates Columbus’ Black history and culture — the CBUS Soul®️ Trail showcases sculptures by local Black artists like Melvin Edwards, Chief Baba Shongo Obadina, Andrew F. Scott, Omar Shaheed, Bill Agnew, Barbara Chavous, Larry Winston Collins and LaVerne Brown.

According to the Experience Columbus event listing, each sculpture is accompanied by audio clips and text descriptions, offering deeper insight into the artwork. Attendees can also participate in mobile check-ins, earning points that can be redeemed toward a CBUS Soul®️-themed tote bag.

For more information about the locations of each of the sculptures and the mobile check-ins, visit the Experience Columbus event listing.