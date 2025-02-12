Though Valentine’s Day is commonly associated with flowers, chocolates and romantic dinner dates, there is more to this holiday than meets the eye.

Whether students are spending Valentine’s Day with a new flame, a long-term partner or a group of friends for “Galentine’s” or “Malentine’s,” Columbus has plenty of exciting events to check out.

Click on each title for more information, including details related to registration and location.

Feb. 12 — Valentine’s Charcuterie Class at Jennings Java (116 E. Moler St.)

For those who appreciate savory meats and cheeses — as well as coffee — Jennings Java’s Wednesday Charcuterie Class could be an ideal Valentine’s Day activity.

During the 6-8 p.m. event, guests can create their own charcuterie boards, serving two to four people each. The class will aim to expand guests’ knowledge of board-making, offering tips and tricks on how to elevate the classic French appetizer.

All materials to make the board are covered by the event’s base ticket cost, with pop quizzes and prizes also being included. Tickets are priced at $65 per person and can be found via the event listing.

Feb. 13 — Game Night Valentine’s Day Edition (1551 Bryden Road)

To celebrate Valentine’s Day eve, 83 Gallery — a Columbus-based art gallery that shines a spotlight on local creatives — will host a game night from 5-9 p.m. Thursday.

The event will kick off with blindfolded dates, followed by a bingo game designed to help guests get better acquainted. Musical chairs and cup pong will also be a part of the lineup, with each activity set to feature surprise twists and challenges as the night unfolds.

Tickets can be purchased online for $5. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite listing.

Feb. 14 — Valentines Against Humanity Speed Dating (1839 N. Pearl St.)

Closer to campus, Mikey’s Late Night Slice will host a Friday speed dating event themed around a popular party game — Cards Against Humanity.

The event will begin with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour, giving guests some time to check in before game rules are officially announced at 6:45 p.m. The speed dating game starts at 7 p.m. and will remain open until the event ends at 9:30 p.m.

According to the Eventbrite listing, the event is designed for straight couples, meaning speed dates will pair one male and one female together. Even so, all are welcome to attend, and an LGBTQ+ inclusive speed dating event is planned for June.

Tickets cost $5 per person and can be purchased via the Eventbrite listing.

Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day Date Night at UPaint Pottery (1205 Polaris Pkwy)

UPaint Pottery Studio in Polaris Towne Center will host a painting date night from 6-9 p.m. Friday, with guests welcome to arrive anytime during the event.

Registration includes access to a Valentine’s Day-themed candy bar and drinks. Participants will also have full access to the studio’s paint and pottery selections to use alongside their partners.

Admission to the event is $7 per person and does not include the price of guests’ selected pottery. More information about the event, including how to register, can be found on UPaint’s website.

Feb. 14 — A Valentine’s Day to Remember (location revealed after booking)

For fans of surprises, Nae LaBella — a Columbus entrepreneur who plans experiences centered around new dining options — is hosting a mystery Valentine’s Day dinner event Friday.

According to the Eventbrite listing, the dinner’s location will be revealed 24 hours before the event begins at 5 p.m., but guests are sent the menu to select their meals immediately after booking. The event is designed to emulate a candlelit atmosphere, including a four-course meal and signature cocktails. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available for those under 21.

Tickets for the event cost $50 per person and can be purchased via the Eventbrite listing.

Feb. 14 — Anti-Valentine’s Day Singles Night at the Bookshop (2108 Tremont Center)

If you’re spending this Valentine’s Day alone, Storyline Bookshop is hosting a “Singles Night” celebration.

The event — which is scheduled to take place from 6-7 p.m. Friday — is designed to appreciate and showcase the positive aspects of being single. It will include a toast to independence, also calling attention to multiple iconic books that contain single protagonists

For more information on the event, visit the Storyline Bookshop website.

Feb. 14 — Boss Battle Tattoo’s Valentine’s Day Flash Event (1380 Sullivant St.)

Valentine’s Day might be the perfect opportunity to get a matching tattoo with a loved one, and Boss Battle Tattoo is hosting a flash sale event from 1-10 p.m. Friday just for the occasion.

According to the Eventbrite listing, the event exclusively offers flash tattoos, which can only be placed on the arms or legs. Each ticket grants one tattoo, with a limit of one ticket per person.

Tickets are $150 per person and require participants to sign up for a specific time slot. More information can be found on the Eventbrite listing.