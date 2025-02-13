Ohio State graduate students seeking professional guidance and networking opportunities can take advantage of various events offered by the university over the next few months.

Below is a list of a few graduate and postdoctoral opportunities available this semester. To find more upcoming graduate school events, visit Ohio State’s Graduate School webpage.

Feb. 19 — Beyond the Professoriate – Writing resumes that communicate your value to employers (virtual)

As part of Ohio State’s Graduate School’s “Beyond the Professoriate” virtual event series, this webinar — designed for doctoral, postdoctoral and PhD students across all academic disciplines — will provide insight into what employers look for in candidates and offer strategies for crafting resumes that effectively highlight an applicant’s value.

Scheduled from noon to 12:45 p.m., the webinar requires prior registration, which can be completed on Ohio State’s Graduate School webpage.

Feb. 28 — Edward F. Hayes Advanced Research Forum (1739 N. High St.)

According to Ohio State’s Graduate School webpage, The Edward F. Hayes Advanced Research Forum provides graduate students and postdoctoral scholars from diverse academic disciplines an opportunity to present their research to a set of judges for a chance to win a cash prize.

The event — co-sponsored by Ohio State’s Graduate School, Council of Graduate Students, Office of Postdoctoral Affairs and Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge — will take place in various rooms within the Ohio Union from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will award more than $17,000 in total cash prizes to top presentations in each academic category.

For more information about the event, including the schedule and room assignments, visit the event’s webpage.

March 5 — Research Commons Open House (175 W. 18th Ave.)

Graduate students seeking research support, software tools or expert guidance are invited to an informative, in-person discussion with representatives from Ohio State’s Research Commons.

The open house — which will take place from 3-4 p.m. — will include a tour and overview of the Research Commons’ spaces and services, and will take place on the third floor of the 18th Avenue Library, offering students the opportunity to learn more about the commons’ available resources and to network with experts on data management, research impact, digital humanities, geospatial information science and data visualization.

The Research Commons serves as a collaborative hub where graduate students, faculty and postdoctoral researchers can access expert support at any stage of the research process.

Registration is not required but is recommended and can be completed on Ohio State’s Graduate School webpage.

April 1 — 2025 Engineering Spring Into Your Career Fair (1739 N. High St.)

Hosted by Engineering Career Services, the “Engineering Spring Into Your Career Fair” is a small-scale career fair featuring 35 participating companies. Designed to connect students with employers for summer and fall hiring opportunities, the fair will take place from 2-5 p.m. in the Performance Hall on the main floor of the Ohio Union.

Business professional attire is recommended. Registration for the event opens in Handshake at 8 a.m. March 10. For more information, visit Ohio State’s Engineering Career Services webpage.

April 16 — Beyond Graduate School – How to prepare for your first 90 days on the job (virtual)

As part of Ohio State’s Graduate School’s “Beyond Graduate School” virtual event series, this webinar offers insights about what to expect during the first 90 days at a new job and how to position oneself for future success in a role.

Scheduled from 2-2:30 p.m., the webinar will offer pre-registration, which can be completed on Ohio State’s Graduate School’s webpage.