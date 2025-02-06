Nicknamed the “antique district,” downtown Clintonville’s 500-foot stretch of High Street — home to Eclectiques Antique Mall, Timporium, Euro Classics Antiques and more — demonstrates that secondhand shopping can be both accessible and affordable.

Read on to explore these five Clintonville antique stores, and click on their names to learn more.

Eclectiques Antique Mall (3265 N. High St.)

Curated by lifelong interior designer Abbey Knight-Simeral and her husband, Coleman Simeral, Eclectiques Antique Mall is a staple store of the Clintonville neighborhood.

According to its website, the 8,000-square-foot, two-story shop features over 65 vendors that offer a diverse selection of retro furniture, vintage clothing and accessories and locally crafted goods.

According to a February 2022 article from The Columbus Dispatch, Knight-Simeral and Simeral acquired the shop in 2022 after the previous owner of a decade passed away, though the shop has been a neighborhood landmark for over 30 years.

Eclectiques Antique Mall is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. More information about the shop can be found on its website.

The Atomic Shop (3274 N. High St.)

Opened in summer 2024, The Atomic Shop is a recent addition to the Clintonville community. The shop took over a space formerly occupied by another antique store — the Boomerang Room — before it moved to a smaller storefront next door, according to a July 2024 Clintonville Spotlight article.

Atomic is the brainchild of sisters Marek and Temple Miller, who also operate Atomic on High, a monthly outdoor antique market held in the parking lot next to the shop at 3274 N. High St.

According to the article, inventory is refreshed monthly to align with a new theme, and the shop also regularly features new products from Columbus-based artists and brands.

The Atomic Shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. For more details, including how to online shop for secondhand treasures, visit the shop’s website.

The Boomerang Room (3276 N. High St.)

The place “where everything comes back around.”

Once spanning both 3274 and 3276 N. High St., the Boomerang Room now takes up only half of the space, occupying the storefront directly to the left of The Atomic Shop at 3276 N. High St.

For the past 15 years, the shop has been owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Karen and Jon Dilgard. According to the shop’s website, it specializes in selling vintage mid-century modern furniture, art and accessories — everything from dining tables and couches to unique wall art and sculptures.

The Boomerang Room is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Monday. For more details, visit the shop’s website.

Timporium (3246 N. High St.)

In 2017, Tim Huffman — who had spent over 40 years in the Columbus area as a professional concert pianist and music educator — partially retired from the music world to open Timporium, according to the shop’s website.

The shop sells antique goods such as clocks, barware, glassware, pottery, sculptures and other artwork, also offering an online shop via eBay.

Timporium is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. More information about Timporium can be found on the shop’s website.

Euro Classics Antiques (3317 N. High St.)

Euro Classics Antiques offers shoppers a 4,000-square-foot showroom containing furniture and decor, primarily sourced from between the 1890s and 1920s.

According to its website, the shop specializes in turn-of-the-century and Mission-style furnishings, but also buys and sells art, pottery, frames, metalwork, wood and tiles from the Arts and Crafts period or those influenced by it. With an on-site woodshop, it also offers furniture refinishing and repair services.

Euro Classics Antiques is open 12:30-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. For more information, including educational resources about the Arts and Crafts period, visit the shop’s website.