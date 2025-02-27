After a week of dominant performances on the court, guard Jaloni Cambridge has once again proved her status as one of college basketball’s most impressive freshmen.

Cambridge was named Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Tuesday, as well as Big Ten Freshman of the Week by the Big Ten Conference Monday.

Cambridge averaged a team-high 22.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game in the Buckeyes’ three games last week. She tallied a game-leading 29 points in a Feb. 17 win against Iowa, as well as18 points against Indiana Thursday and 20 points against Purdue Sunday.

This marks the third time Cambridge has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season, as she previously merited the award Jan. 13 and 20.

Cambridge leads the Buckeyes with 90 assists this season, also recording eight 20-point games so far this season. She also ranks fourth in the Big Ten for steals per game at 2.3.

Prior to coming to Ohio State, Cambridge — originally from Nashville, Tennessee — was ranked No. 2 overall in the nation for the class of 2024, according to ESPN.