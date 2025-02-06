Ohio State stepped into Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles with revenge on its mind from a loss one year ago.

But the only remaining undefeated team in the country wasn’t phased.

A 19-point, 14-rebound performance from UCLA center Lauren Betts and a late 19-1 run was too much for the Buckeyes to handle as the No. 1 Bruins (22-0, 10-0 Big Ten) knocked off No. 8 Ohio State (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) 65-52.

Despite a game-high 21 points from Ohio State guard Jaloni Cambridge, UCLA held the Buckeyes to a season-low 29% shooting from the field while out-rebounding the Buckeyes 49-33.

Both teams struggled to shoot early on, but an 11-2 run for the Buckeyes, capped off by a jumper from Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, gave the Buckeyes a 13-6 lead.

However, UCLA responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 13.

After two late free throws, the Bruins exited the first quarter with an 18-16 lead.

UCLA continued to ride its momentum to start the second, opening the frame with a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 24-16.

Back-to-back buckets from Ohio State forward Elsa Lemmilä sparked a 6-0 run of its own to pull the Buckeyes within four at 28-24 with 1:20 left in the quarter.

A Betts hook shot with 51 seconds remaining gave the Bruins a 30-24 lead, which they carried into halftime.

Both teams struggled shooting in the first half, with UCLA shooting 34% compared to Ohio State’s 24%.

The last three minutes of the third quarter were frantic, but McMahon buried a last-second jumper to pull the Buckeyes within two heading into the fourth. The bucket was the junior’s eighth point of the period.

Ohio State continued to push at the start of the fourth, as Cambridge knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 44.

The tie was short-lived though as UCLA responded with four straight points from guard Kiki Rice, which forced a Buckeye timeout with 8:34 left to play.

But the rest was all UCLA.

The Bruins went on an insurmountable 19-1 run over nearly six minutes of play, punctuated by a layup from guard Gabriela Jaquez to give UCLA a 63-45 lead.

UCLA was able to close out the game 65-52, marking the Buckeyes’ second loss of the season.

Up next, Ohio State will make the crosstown trek to face USC at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Galen Center. The game will be broadcast on Fox.