Up by three goals in the second period, the Buckeyes appeared to have the game in hand.

But three straight goals by the Huskies created nervous energy inside the OSU Ice Rink.

Jocelyn Amos eased those nerves late.

A hat trick from forward Jocelyn Amos — her second of the season — led No. 2 Ohio State to a 5-3 victory over No. 11 St. Cloud State Friday in its second-to-last regular season game Friday night.

Buckeyes head coach Nadine Muzerall said she was impressed by the performance both teams put on and acknowledged the importance of playing well with the postseason looming.

“We knew it was bigger for them than just trying to beat us as they’re trying to fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament,” Muzerall said. “I thought it was a great back-and-forth game of physicality and a style that I know I appreciate.”

Four minutes into the first period, Buckeyes forward Jenna Buglioni sent the puck over to forward Makenna Webster, who snuck it past the blocker side of Huskies goalie Sanni Ahola to put Ohio State ahead 1-0.

The Buckeyes extended their lead to two with a power-play goal late in the period as forward Joy Dunne closed in on the Huskies’ defense before firing a shot over the left shoulder of Ahola.

Ohio State continued its hot start as Amos added a third Ohio State goal just over four minutes into the second period.

But the Huskies wouldn’t go down without a fight.

St. Cloud State forward Alice Sauriol netted a goal with four minutes left in the second period to cut Ohio State’s lead to two.

Early in the third period, St. Cloud State forward Laura Zimmermann snagged the second goal for the Huskies to draw within one.

Then, eight minutes into the final period, the Huskies scored a third unanswered goal and knotted the game at three thanks to a goal from Huskies forward Emma Gentry.

In a much-needed response, Amos secured a go-ahead, power-play goal with just over ten minutes left to give the lead back to the Buckeyes at 4-3.

With less than two minutes left, St. Cloud State pulled Ahola to gain an advantage, but instead, Amos sent a wrist shot into the wide-open net to seal a 5-3 Ohio State win. extra insurance.

Amos said she refused to let three straight goals from the Huskies impact her on the ice.

“You [have to] learn from it and then just keep going, just keep pushing, no matter what, every game,” Amos said.

Ohio State (21-6-3, 15-6-3 WCHA) is back in action Saturday against St. Cloud State (15-11-6, 10-11-5 WCHA) with puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.