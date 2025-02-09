Ohio State trailed nearly all game before it squeaked out a win Friday night.

Saturday, however, the Buckeyes left no doubt against St. Thomas.

No. 2 Ohio State (23-6-3, 17-6-3 Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association) beat the Tommies 5-1 (8-20-2, 5-18-1 WCHA) in a dominant showing at the OSU Ice Rink to complete the series sweep.

“There was a lot to take away from yesterday, both positive and negative, but we had a lot more to give,” Buckeye forward Kiara Zanon said. “Had to score a lot more on the chances that we did have, and I think we did that a little bit more today.”

Ten minutes into the first period, Ohio State got on the board.

After a barrage of shots on goal, forward Jocelyn Amos netted a power play goal with help from Zanon and forward Joy Dunne.

In the first period alone, the Buckeyes took 25 shots on goal compared to St. Thomas’ singular attempt.

Buckeyes forward Makenna Webster put Ohio State up 2-0 less than two minutes into the second period off assists from Zanon and forward Jenna Buglioni.

It wasn’t until nine minutes into the second that St. Thomas cut its deficit to one with a goal from forward Sadie Lindsay, assisted by defender Alli Pahl and forward Cara Sajevic.

The Buckeyes were quick to respond though.

Two minutes later, Ohio State defender Sara Swiderski assisted Zanon for a score that put the Buckeyes up 3-1.

Seconds later, Dunne cut past the Tommies’ defense and found the back of the net to extend the Buckeye lead to 4-1 with assists from Webster and Swiderski.

With just over five minutes left in the second period, Buglioni piled onto Ohio State’s lead thanks to a power play goal, assisted by Dunne and Amos, which finalized the score at 5-1. The third period featured seven Buckeye shots compared to St. Thomas’ three, but neither team found the back of the net.

“We have some really good shooters that can score, and we need to make sure that we’re all working together and being intentional,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “So I thought they did a good job with that today.”

The Buckeyes will close out the season at the OSU Ice Rink Friday and Saturday for a weekend series against St. Cloud State.