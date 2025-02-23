The Buckeyes led for the game’s first 56 minutes.

A tie late in the third period threatened Ohio State’s position.

The Huskies caused some late-game tension inside the OSU Ice Rink. But on senior night, senior forward Makenna Webster put the Buckeyes back on top for good.

No. 2 Ohio State escaped with a 3-2 victory over No. 11 St. Cloud State Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink in the final game of the regular season.

Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall emphasized the importance of the team’s senior class.

“I think the highlights is just what this senior class has done over the past three to five years,” Muzerall said. “They’re going to be hard to replace and those that are coming in have big, big shoes to fill.”

Halfway through the first period, Ohio State forward Joy Dunne claimed the first goal after her shot dinged off the left goal post and ricocheted into the net.

With six minutes left in the first, the Buckeyes extended their lead to two with a short-handed goal as defender Riley Brengman raced down the ice on a breakaway before she fired the puck over the left shoulder of Huskies goalie Emilia Kyrkkö.

The first goal for St. Cloud State came late in the second period thanks to forward Avery Farrell, who snuck the puck under multiple Ohio State defenders and into the net.

Several players from both teams collided early in the third period and Huskies forward Emma Gentry was taken to the locker room.

Three minutes later, a fight broke out between multiple members of both teams, including Kyrkkö, which resulted in penalties for both teams.

With four minutes left, St. Cloud State tied things up with a goal from forward Abby Promersberger.

But no overtime was needed.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Webster snagged the game-winning goal away from the Huskies.

“I think we knew how big these games were,” Webster said. “St. Cloud’s a great team, so after we celebrated and thought about it, our only focus was to win this game.”

The Buckeyes (24-6-3, 18-6-3 Women’s Collegiate Hockey Association) played the final game of the regular season Saturday afternoon at the OSU Ice Rink against St. Cloud State (24-6-3, 18-6-3 WCHA), the Buckeyes return to action for the WCHA First Round Playoffs from Feb. 28 to March 2.