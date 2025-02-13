Though die-hard Columbus sports fans are likely familiar with the Blue Jackets in ice hockey and the Crew in soccer, the city’s professional volleyball squad might be less well-known.

The Columbus Fury — a professional women’s volleyball team and one of the Pro Volleyball Federation’s eight original teams — is in the midst of its second year, and players like Ashley Wenz are ecstatic to be contributing to the expansion of women’s sports.

“Being a part of the start of something cool and powerful for women’s sports, I’m so excited 50 years down the road to tell my kids when this league, or a professional volleyball league, exists in the United States, that I was a part of it and help get it off the ground,” Wenz said.

When the Pro Volleyball Federation, also known as PVF, was created in January 2024, it marked the first professional volleyball platform in the U.S., allowing players to pursue their volleyball careers while staying close to home, Wenz said.

Fury player Megan Courtney-Lush grew up in Kettering, Ohio, and returned to her home state to play professionally after spending seven seasons competing overseas.

Lush said she enjoys playing in front of the community she’s been a part of for years.

“It’s cool to see them understand that what my teammates and I do is very much a real thing,” Courtney-Lush said. “A lot of us here have a community of fans and friends that are here and supporting us in our career, which doesn’t happen that often.”

For Wenz, the PVF is more than a league — it’s the perfect chance to go pro without leaving home.

“I thought it was exciting. I never went overseas to play pro because I didn’t want to leave my family and friends,” Wenz said. “So, when I saw the opportunity to stay here and play in our home country and for me in my home state, it was just a cool opportunity, and I’m happy that it exists.”

Before the PVF was founded, Wenz, like many other athletes, thought her career was over after college.

“I went and played beach volleyball and by that point, I thought that I was done, and when COVID hit, I really thought that chapter was closed for me,” Wenz said. “But here I am, and it’s super exciting that this opportunity exists, and it makes me just so happy that I’ve re-found my love for this sport through this being a thing in the [United] States.”

Fury player Abby Walker said this team is truly special because it’s Ohio’s only professional volleyball team, bringing something new to the state’s already prominent sports scene.

“I feel like volleyball is such an exciting sport, [there’s] always something going on, so that makes it stand out,” Walker said.” I know there are many other pro sports teams in Ohio, but not any other professional volleyball teams.”

Courtney-Lush emphasized the strong sense of passion and tradition among Ohio sports fans, and said she enjoys playing in front of such a loyal fan base.

“We had an open practice last year, and nine season ticket holders came,” Courtney-Lush said. “This year, we had over 200, so just the growth over one year, you can see the loyalty that comes with being from Ohio, and [the fans are] very passionate and loyal to their fan bases. So, it’s fun to play with such a passion and in front of passionate fans.”

The Fury’s 14-player roster includes five local athletes, while the other nine come from various regions across the states. In addition to hosting local talents, two Fury players are alumni of Ohio State and Cincinnati, respectively.

Wenz attended Ohio State from 2013-17. She grew up in Springboro, Ohio, and said she has enjoyed seeing her community support her throughout her career.

“It’s been really incredible to look into the stands and see people who have been Ohio State fans or my hometown Springboro fans, and just seeing a lot of recognizable faces and how they’ve supported me, and just the growth of the sport,” Wenz said.

Walker attended the University of Cincinnati from 2021-24 and was drafted No. 32 in the 2024 PVF Draft. She said everything has come full circle, from growing up in Ohio to eventually playing college and professional volleyball in her home state.

“I feel like it kind of makes everything full circle to know that my supporters started supporting me for volleyball in Ohio, and taking them from when I played in Cincinnati and then taking them back to Columbus here, so [it] kind of feels like I’m not playing for myself, but I’m playing for everyone that’s supported me along the way,” Walker said. “So, it just feels like I’m able to give back to them.”

The Fury’s next game is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. against Vegas Thrill at Nationwide Arena.